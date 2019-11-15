A comprehensive emergency communication and evacuation plan, coordination with school districts and an even stronger focus on wildfire mitigation were among the efforts city officials and residents pegged for exploration in the aftermath of a PG&E public safety power shutoff in October that left portions of San Carlos without power for nearly two days.
Several residents stepped forward at special meeting Wednesday with reports of a loss of cellphone reception and internet connection, concerns for elderly residents and those with electronic medical devices, no means to cook in or heat homes and a lack of information on the outage leaving residents in the city’s Crestview, Club, Devonshire and Beverly neighborhoods without power between Oct. 26 and Oct. 28.
Aimed at reducing the risk of wildfire during periods of strong winds and low humidity, the public safety power shutoffs Pacific Gas & Electric has implemented in recent weeks have affected various parts of San Mateo County in events Oct. 9, Oct. 24 and Oct. 26. Though a public safety power shutoff, or PSPS, was planned for Oct. 29 in parts of Portola Valley, Woodside and Half Moon Bay, it was canceled.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie thanked all the residents who offered feedback to the city about their experience during the PSPS, and said officials would continue to gather input through online surveys and other means as the region adjusts to measures PG&E has predicted could continue for another 10 years as the utility strengthens its power grid.
“We’re right at the beginning of this … new era,” he said. “Our goal here will be to ensure that we continue to provide high-quality services to the community in these power outages, and then, to the extent we can … try to mitigate some of the life impacts on folks in our community.”
Challenge to prep
Public Works Director Steve Machida said the city received word from PG&E before the outage that the PSPS could affect parts of the city west of Cedar Street toward Interstate 280, which he noted was a very wide swath of land and made it challenging for staff to prepare. In response, he said the city stationed two trucks near sewer pump stations on Crestview to ensure there would not be a sewer overflow, and checked the city’s traffic signals on San Carlos Avenue to ensure they were functioning and to leave stop signs at intersections where they were not.
He said contractors were also available to install generators at the traffic signals and added city staff made sure the city’s three generators and its fleet of vehicles were fueled and ready to go if needed. To ensure residents would have water service and that water reservoirs in the city’s hills were full and ready in case of fire, Machida said the city coordinated with California Water Service officials as well.
Acting Deputy Fire Chief Geoffrey Balton said the Redwood City Fire Department, which also serves San Carlos, staffed a brush engine in the city’s hillside neighborhoods for 48 hours. He said those staffed on the engine assisted employees with San Mateo County Health in conducting welfare checks on those with electronic medical devices. Jack Trickett, administrative sergeant with the San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said additional patrol units were staffed in the affected area and deputies provided security by driving through the area and answering questions from concerned residents.
Impact on residents
Kevin Rose, Office of Emergency Services manager within the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said the Oct. 26 PSPS affected more than 57,000 PG&E customers — an estimated 143,000 residents — and nearly every community in San Mateo County.
As an eight-year resident of Brittan Heights, David Gleason said he and his wife were among those who lost power for 40 hours. He said he was surprised at how quickly communication was lost, noting he received a text from PG&E about the outage the morning of Oct. 26 and didn’t receive any more texts for nearly two days. Acknowledging there are some 1,000 residents in the condominium complex where he lives, Gleason voiced concern the two streets residents can use to evacuate could easily get congested.
“We were concerned about our future and how we are going to get out of our area in the case of an emergency,” he said.
Gleason was joined by several other residents and city officials in advocating for the development of a comprehensive evacuation plan, as well as a communications plan to distribute information using digital signs on roads and other tools. Councilmembers also voiced support for working with community emergency response teams and neighborhood watch groups to help with spreading the word about new developments and checking on seniors and those with medical conditions.
List of needs
Citing concerns about the PSPS information available through PG&E, Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan suggested officials create a list of requests for the utility, including a better understanding of any registries it keeps of customers who have electronic medical devices. She also wondered whether the city could provide charging stations at several city facilities — including City Hall, the San Carlos Youth Center and the San Carlos Adult Community Center — as well as find portable charging stations that can be brought to neighborhoods with no power.
Officials also supported exploring upgrades to the city’s older traffic lights to equip them with battery backups as well as fire mitigation efforts for city parks and other open spaces. Vice Mayor Ron Collins also suggested officials look into ways to fortify cell towers with battery backups or generators to better preserve cellphone reception during future outages. Collins also advocated for more outreach to the city’s two school districts to see if they may be able to make school facilities available to residents who don’t have power or a place to take a shower during these events.
For Councilwoman Sara McDowell, efforts to keep city facilities like the library open and equipped with generators and to find out how other affected communities dealt with issues like downed internet connections were a focus. Though she acknowledged that many of the San Carlos residents affected by the Oct. 26 outage lived in the hills, McDowell noted her home in the city’s flats also lost power, causing her to go to the library where she saw many gathered to charge their devices.
“I know we can do better and I want to do better,” she said. “I want to really serve our community when these things happen.”
