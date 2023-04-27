San Carlos officials are leaning toward fully closing the 700 block of Laurel Street and implementing other improvements in nearby blocks as part of a project to reimagine the city’s downtown.
“I’m really happy that we’re at this point today and certainly support full closure of the 700 block,” Mayor Adam Rak said during a City Council meeting Monday. “I’m excited bout this and the opportunity it provides for our community.”
Councilmembers were presented with four options for redesigning downtown — create a temporary closure system, widen sidewalks by removing diagonal parking, close off Laurel Street to motorists altogether or return the street to its pre-COVID days.
Since launching the Downtown Specific Plan development process last March, city staff has held community meetings and focus groups and distributed online surveys to gather feedback on what the public would prefer to see downtown.
Most residents who participated in that process have expressed a strong interest in closing the 700 block of Laurel Street, adding more trees and shading in the area, incorporating outdoor gathering spaces like plazas and music venues and making downtown more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
Four of five councilmembers agreed with the public and called the idea exciting. They also shared support for installing a music venue in the area, turning a lot of land near Wheeler Plaza into an active community space with amenities for children and teens, and the flexibility for hosting seasonal pop-up events.
“The community has spoken loud and clear that the full plaza option is something that a lot of us have fallen in love with,” Councilmember Sara McDowell said.
Councilmember Ron Collins was the only councilmember to share support for the widened street option. Given the rest of the council preferred a street closure, Collins said the city would consider adding additional Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking spots in the area to ensure people with disabilities can access businesses and activities.
Regardless of what option is ultimately selected, Vice Mayor John Dugan said the changes would need to work well for businesses. Improving alleys will also be vital for businesses and pedestrians, councilmembers agreed; sharing support for adding murals and lighting in alleys to make them more welcoming and adding safety and wayfinding features.
They also expressed support for installing the widened sidewalk options on the 600 and 800 blocks of Laurel Street and other surrounding streets, which they said could create a more cohesive and welcoming vibe downtown and flexibility for future changes.
Residents during the meeting said they liked the direction in which city officials are going but encouraged bigger and more creative ideas and for more considerations to be made about how people with alternative modes of transportation would interact with the space.
“The recommendations, I think, are timid and not as aggressive as they could be in terms of more space, in terms of more considerations of connecting the west and the east and south — parts of the north too, I guess — for pedestrians and bicyclists and really making downtown much more than a one block plaza,” resident Mark Bauhaus said.
Planning Manager Lisa Porras said staff plans to have a drafted specific plan before the council by March 2024. That document will present a vision for how the community wishes for the area to change over about 20 years with projects broken down and priorities into short-, medium- and long-term phases, said Jami Williams with RRM Design Group, the consulting firm assisting the city on its specific plan.
As for the cost to implement the plan, City Manager Jeff Maltbie said the price tag would depend on what features the city decides to pursue.
“There are costs associated with all these things that are even beyond what the infrastructure would cost,” Maltbie said. “But I think what we should be doing with this plan right now is dreaming and envisioning what you want your downtown to be and then you’re going to have a lot of projects that roll in.”
