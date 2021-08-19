With threats of climate change rapidly increasing, the San Carlos Planning Commission moved forward the city’s plan for addressing the various threats caused by greenhouse gas emissions including sea level rise, wildfire risks and flooding.
“We’re a small city and we’ve really extended a lot of energy to make this a robust plan,” Commissioner Ellen Garvey said during Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.
Commissioners threw their full support behind the city’s updated Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan, drafted in partnership between the city and consulting firm PlaceWorks. Together, staff and consultants conduct community outreach to determine where climate concerns lie.
If no action is taken, data show the city’s greenhouse gas emissions will rise by 28% by 2050. Data also show that the transportation sector accounts for roughly 47% of all greenhouse gas emissions in San Carlos as of 2018. Residential emissions follow with 21% and nonresidential emissions account for 16%.
Each area of San Carlos faces a different climate challenge, Eli Krispi, assistant project manager with PlaceWorks, noted. Neighborhoods in the hills face growing wildfire risks while areas along creeks and in low-lying areas south of downtown will be challenged by flooding.
And those near the shoreline will have to grapple with sea level rise, including the city’s East Side Innovation District, a hot spot for future development.
“There is a possibility that if no action is taken some of these areas could begin to be permanently underwater within a few decades,” Krispi said.
Consistent with targets at the state level, the CMAP aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% of 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% of 1990 levels by 2050. Commissioners recommended the council consider implementing more ambitious goals, an effort Krispi said the city could do if desired but Assistant City Manager Tara Peterson said doing so would require an additional six months to a year of work.
Reflecting on the city’s previous CMAP, adopted in 2009, Garvey noted the city surpassed its goal of reducing emissions by 15% of 2005 rates by 2020 by an additional 10%. The 2009 document also set a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% below 2005 levels by 2030.
“We have a good track record and I’m pleased that as we see opportunities to be more aggressive, that we will,” Garvey said.
As drafted the document focuses on 10 key goals such as reducing energy use, transitioning to carbon-free energy, promoting energy resilience and sustainable development that reduces vehicle miles traveled and transitioning to low-carbon transportation.
Dispersed amongst the 10 goals are 45 strategies to help achieve each end. Strategies include making electricity the city’s primary energy source, focusing on transit-oriented development, encouraging use of electric vehicles and promoting graywater and recycled water systems.
Commissioners largely praised the plan, sharing appreciation that a small town like San Carlos with just more than 30,000 residents would implement the document.
Still, commissioners suggested the document provide a priority list for which efforts should be focused on first but city staff was reluctant to prioritize strategies for reducing emissions, noting council funding and project priorities may change.
“Something that’s very expensive might get us very far but it may not be something that the council feels it can do,” Peterson said.
Beyond striving for more ambitious goals and prioritizing strategies, commissioners stressed the importance of continuing dialogue with the community on achieving goals. Staff said they intend to work with neighboring cities, regional agencies and locals while implementing the plan.
Having received Planning Commission approval, city staff will present the document along with commission recommendations to the City Council for final approval during its meeting next week.
“Climate change doesn’t stop at the city limits,” Krispi said. “We want to make sure the city is well integrated with what is going on in San Mateo County and the wider Bay Area.”
