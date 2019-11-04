Deputies in San Carlos on Wednesday arrested a San Francisco man in connection with several crimes including commercial burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
Mason Nichols, 25, was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, appropriation of property, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday at 7:10 p.m., deputies responded to a shoplifting incident that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy at 1324 San Carlos Ave.
The suspect, later identified as Nichols, fled the store without paying for merchandise and was last seen walking east on San Carlos Avenue.Deputies located Nichols as he was exiting the parking lot of the business.
A witness identified Nichols as the suspect and he was found in possession of $965 in stolen merchandise, a credit card, an employee identification card that did not belong to him and suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.
