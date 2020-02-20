Proposed penalties for failing to complete building within new time limits are onerous for families with minor projects and inconsequential for developers, San Carlos planning commissioners agree.
“For a homeowner with a bathroom remodel that gets drawn out this is pretty onerous but for a $10 million development that impacting the whole neighborhood it doesn’t seem very substantial,” Planning Commissioner David Roof said.
The consensus came Tuesday after a discussion of proposed time limits and penalties in the city which now imposes no limits.
Penalties in San Carlos would begin at $200 per day for projects incomplete up to 120 days after their time limits. The top daily penalty is $1,000.
Construction time limits in San Carlos would range from nine month for projects with an estimated value of up to $100,000 and 36 months for projects over $10 million.
The proposal would apply to all construction — including additions, alterations, modifications, repairs and improvements — which require a building permit.
Proposed penalties are modeled after a measure the city of Atherton passed in 2019, according to a San Carlos staff report.
Atherton caps penalties at $250,000 and considering changing that limit because the cost may not be a deterrent, the report said.
The proposals are expected to return March 2 to the Planning Commission before the City Council takes them up March 9.
Four residents spoke at the City Council meeting Jan. 27 about the need for time limits.
“The developers are really doing what they want,” one speaker told the council.
Councilwoman Sara McDowell referred to community concern about construction and said “having an ordinance with some teeth in it is much needed.”
