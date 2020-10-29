Despite broad urgency to implement 100% all-electric reach codes, reducing the region’s greenhouse gas emissions from development, the San Carlos City Council opted to postpone a vote on a reach code ordinance citing concerns for a lack of research and community outreach.
“The theme around this ought to be flexibility. We need to make sure we do this right and we don’t make some decisions that we’re going to regret down the road,” said Mayor Ron Collins. “This is too quick. I think it’s uncooked.”
At the end of September, councilmembers Adam Rak, Laura Parmer-Lohan and Mark Olbert all agreed much work to develop a feasible electric reach code ordinance had been done by the county and neighboring cities including Menlo Park, San Mateo, Redwood City and Foster City. By referencing what Parmer-Lohan called “gavel ready ordinance,” the councilmembers believed it could be approved within months.
But the ordinance brought back to the council Monday night, identical to the county’s ordinance, failed to accommodate concerns raised by the council. Top of mind for Councilwoman Sara McDowell were the potential burdens placed on families wishing to remodel their kitchens and bathrooms if the ordinance was adopted as presented.
As proposed, the ordinance would require all electric utilities be built into a natural gas fitted home if undergoing a remodel that forced the residents to relocate during construction, typically done when a simultaneous bathroom and kitchen remodel makes the residence uninhabitable.
“I don’t feel like we’ve finished this conversation. I don’t feel like we have enough clarity. ... I absolutely want to take action but I don’t think this is ready for prime time yet,” said McDowell.
After doing public outreach of her own, McDowell said two contractors and developers she spoke with said the market was behind on providing the necessary equipment needed for all-electric development. She noted Pacific Gas and Electric would also have to perform substantial infrastructure upgrades to manage the shift. To her point, staff said natural gas appliances also require electric capabilities and many concerns for all-electric development come from a lack of knowledge around the requirements and electric capabilities.
Other limited exceptions were proposed which would have allowed restaurants, scientific laboratories and publicly owned and operated emergency centers to use gas appliances. All other new developments would be required to be 100% electric. Parmer-Lohan, who called for the lab exception to be removed, initially pushed for the council to move forward with the ordinance in light of biotech development interest growing within the city’s east side.
“These laboratory facilities consume a great deal of energy so if we think of overall impact in terms of our policies it’s really this development coming to the east side,” said Parmer-Lohan.
Following staff assurance proposed developments are far from receiving permits for construction, no earlier than a year from now, Parmer-Lohan supported sending the ordinance back to staff to allow for greater research into council concerns. The council suggested the ordinance be brought back by the next meeting on Nov. 9, noting other jurisdictions have done substantial work on many of the concerns raised during the meeting.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie said the council’s request to have the revised ordinance and accompanying research completed and returned by November was unrealistic considering the holiday season and onboarding of at least one new councilmember. Instead he presented a goal of late January. If approved, the codes would need to be reviewed and approved by the California Energy Commission following a 60-day public comment period before taking effect.
In other business, the council approved a $50,000 contribution to the San Mateo County Child Care Relief Fund, a $2 million county program which aims to keep child care facilities operating through the pandemic. Olbert voted against the measure after suggesting the council approve a $250,000 contribution to cover all unfunded requests.
The council’s contribution will provide a one time $10,000 grant to San Carlos based in-home child care providers operating before the pandemic struck the region. Four such providers exist in the city and qualify for the program, one of which has already received a grant. Six child care centers in the city are also eligible for a one time grant of up to $55,000, also one of which has received a grant.
