San Carlos education officials tentatively approved a plan to open the new school year with a mix of in-person and online classes, despite some dissension over details of the proposed approach.
The San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees voted 4-1, with Trustee Neil Layton opposing, to support Superintendent Michelle Harmeier’s vision for starting classes next fall.
The plan calls for hosting some classes on campus with others online, as officials attempted to develop a model they consider appropriately flexible to address the changing nature of COVID-19 response.
Harmeier suggested the blended class model was necessary to protect students, with an expectation that a more detailed plan can be built as the threat posted by coronavirus evolves.
“I really am recommending we focus on the health and safety needs of our students, our staff and our community first — understanding that we are going to be compromising our academic program,” said Harmeier.
According to the board’s decision, students will be allowed to attend two days of classes on campus per week and much of the other instruction will occur online over the first six weeks of the new school year.
The proposal from administration allows for amendments according to grade level and specific needs of students who may require additional time with their teacher at school, as well as other factors.
Similar proposals have been floated at other local districts, as schools everywhere grapple with the unprecedented challenge of offering an education amid a pandemic. The San Mateo County Office of Education, in its guidelines for reopening schools, encouraged a combination of online and campus learning to meet the needs of students while also preserving the school community’s safety.
San Carlos parents offered extensive feedback to officials during the meeting, conveying a wide range of opinions on the matter. Board President Carol Elliot said she has received more than 100 emails examining specifics of the district’s approach. Additional surveys of the community are expected as well, to further gauge feedback on the amended calendar.
Harmeier said many of the operational details and class scheduling logistics need to be refined, and officials are committed to continuing that work once they return from vacations in July.
Trustees expressed some discomfort with that, claiming families and members of the school community need more information so they can plan accordingly for the fall.
Some trustees initially pushed to cap the amount of time the district would rely on a hybrid schedule to six weeks, but Harmeier said she did not feel that was a good idea.
“I really believe we are likely going to be looking at blended learning for a big part of our year. What blended learning looks like might be changing and morphing and changing and we’ll get better at it and maybe enhance what we are doing. But right now, I don’t want to signal to people that this is just a short-term fix,” she said.
Layton said he felt there was insufficient information available in the plan, adding officials only received the proposal a few hours before they were asked to approve it at the board meeting.
“It’s very difficult to make a decision tonight in this short amount of timeframe while all these unintended consequences are out there — that’s what I am struggling with,” he said.
Layton also called to host additional meetings in the coming weeks to grant additional time to digest the proposal and discuss it further, but that proposal did not gather much support.
Instead, officials agreed to adopt the framework of Harmeier’s proposal with an expectation that it can be continually revised as necessary in the coming weeks and months.
“Just because we start this way doesn’t mean we have to stay this way,” said Harmeier.
