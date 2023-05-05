San Carlos is in the process of updating its design standards for single-family residential development and city officials say flexibility is key.
The city’s updated objective design standards are meant to help streamline development proposals while also creating aesthetically pleasing and cohesive neighborhoods. The hope is that most proposals would be approved by right. That would provide residents with flexible guidelines that can meet their development needs, reducing the number of projects that would require a more formal review.
“We are trying to build in that flexibility in our recommendations,” Senior Planner Rucha Dande said. “Our anticipation is most of all of the projects would be able to meet the objective standards.”
The Planning Commission weighed in on the draft document in March, offering guidance on areas like setbacks, facade articulation and driveways. During a study session May 3, staff asked the commission to provide more feedback on some of those areas after making revisions with an additional focus on second-story setbacks and massing and overall building massing.
Across the board, commissioners agreed building facades should be broken up by at least 15 feet, expanding its 10-foot rule, meaning things like windows, doors, shutters or materials should be added to break up walls.
They also agreed a 25-foot limit should be used when considering massing. Most also said they did not feel strongly about whether a second story should have to step back from the bottom floor or whether it can only align with the first floor when space is needed for a chimney or stairway. But they did broadly agree a projected second floor should be limited to 30% of the first-floor length.
A number of areas are still being worked out by staff including noticing procedures to neighbors and how the city will go about reviewing projects holistically if an applicant is seeking a design exception in one area, Dande said. Ultimately though, commissioners said they appreciated the document and staff’s recent updates.
“I was really happy to see many of our recommendations or thoughts integrated into this version,” Vice Chair Kristen Clements said.
Standards for single-family homes are also supposed to be applicable to infill homes like accessory dwelling units or structures built on split lots, as permitted by Senate Bill 9. Staff is considering increasing the allowable size of an SB 9 unit from a minimum of 800 feet to a maximum of 1,000 feet, Dande said.
While the commission was broadly supportive of the change, Chair Jim Iacoponi and Commissioner David Roof encouraged staff to conduct more outreach before moving forward with design standards for infill and SB 9 units. The public can continue to comment on the document through May 5.
The commission is expected to make its formal recommendation on the design standards June 5 with the council weighing in sometime this summer. Staff also plans to return to the Planning Commission May 24 to further discuss objective design standards for multifamily and mixed-use projects. Those standards are expected to be adopted by the end of the year.
“I’m afraid we haven’t really thought that through so I’m pretty concerned we should say this applies to those types of units at this point,” Roof said. “I’d hate to say you need a third workstream but you have additional work before. I wouldn’t be comfortable saying this applies to those situations without further refinement.”
