The San Carlos City Council is exploring a new vision for a future downtown, with the city committed to creating a plan that will explore improvements for Laurel Street and surrounding area.
“It’s nice to see this finally come to be a reality. We had other priorities that preceded this, but the time is now, and I think the pandemic and the way we are using downtown has evolved and will likely in the future,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said.
At its Nov. 22 meeting, the council approved putting out a request for proposals for a consultant that would create a downtown plan highlighting the vision in the coming decades. The plan would work with residents, business owners and various organizations on a downtown vision that meets community needs.
The city has said the downtown and El Camino Real and Laurel Street corridors should be a dynamic, intergenerational and mixed-use neighborhood with connectivity to the adjacent residential neighborhoods, the East Side Innovation District and the San Carlos Caltrain station. The plan would assess options for street closures of Laurel Street, parking, traffic and land use. It starts in March and will take 24 months to complete. The city has allocated $1 million from the budget from 2021 to 2023 for the project. It would create a Downtown Advisory Committee to work with San Carlos committees and commissions.
The San Carlos downtown is defined as Laurel Street from Holly Street to Arroyo Avenue. The downtown study area would include the El Camino Real and Laurel Street corridors. Several councilmembers expressed interest in expanding beyond Brittan Avenue at the south in the initial study. Councilmember John Dugan was open to expanding into the south Laurel Street neighborhood. The neighborhood is not in the initial study area, but the city has said a future second phase of planning could include Laurel Street south of Brittan Avenue to Eaton Avenue. Dugan suggested the area be included because of the time it would take to create the plan. The council also wanted streetscape policy discussions for San Carlos Avenue until Chestnut Street and Laurel Avenue until Greenwood Avenue.
Parmer-Lohan asked city staff to work with businesses south of Laurel Avenue when considering changes, as owners felt left out of discussions. She also asked for equitable amenities for retail and service providers, like parking spots. City staff said parking programs could be considered in the plan. She wanted to increase access for youth and seniors and consider a transportation shuttle from different points in the community to the shopping district.
Vice Mayor Sara McDowell asked staff to present policy options for downtown pedestrian malls that will address the next few years, particularly given the council in July decided to keep its street closure program until September 2022 but made parking compromises to help retail stores. She also wanted more project status check-ins with the council.
“It’s long overdue for us to take a look at our downtown and make some improvements,” McDowell said.
Councilmember Adam Rak also wanted streetscape discussions included for San Carlos Avenue. He echoed comments of more check-ins and willingness to spend more money if needed.
Councilmember Ron Collins wanted to include El Camino Real in the study. However, he was dubious of expanding project scope as others suggested and instead wanted a smaller range to avoid a rushed overarching plan resulting in mistakes.
“From what I’ve heard, this council wants a tighter timeline, and I don’t think we can have both. You can’t expand the project and have a shorter timeline. If we are going to keep a tighter timeline, we need to control the scope of the project,” Collins said.
In other business, the council decided to put an item on a future agenda to consider year-round special lighting downtown. Rak brought the item forward.
“I think it brings more light and joy to the downtown, and from a public safety standpoint, makes things a little brighter,” Rak said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.