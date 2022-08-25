Wildfire risks and activity have increased in San Mateo County in recent years, however, agencies are finding lessons in recent incidents while continuing to harden the region against future threats, Dave Pucci, Redwood City deputy fire chief, said.
“This is not something that’s going to reverse or change course any time soon. This is something we’re going to have to proactively deal with through our response and mitigation efforts,” Pucci said, while providing a wildfire mitigation update to the San Carlos City Council Monday.
Wildfire conditions have only worsened in the state, Pucci said, who, after looking at a drought map of California, added he’s “not optimistic about what the rest of the season could hold.” Drier terrain and dead trees killed off by bugs have resulted in larger fires that have spanned more and more acres over the last five years, creating conditions that have become increasingly difficult to combat.
Pucci said predictive services indicate the Bay Area could face a busier fire season than normal with it now stretching through November and December, typically cooler months that saw little fire activity in the past.
County agencies are ready to respond and have done so through strong partnerships, Pucci said. Most recently, those partnerships were put to the test when the Edgewood Fire broke out on a hill bordering Redwood City and San Carlos.
Given that the incident is still being investigated by Cal Fire, Pucci said he was unable to speak to the cause of the 20-acre fire but credited coastal weather and a quick response from Cal Fire, the Woodside Fire Department and the Redwood City Fire Department for containing flames.
“We are appreciating the fact that we’re doing well this year but we’re also ready if we need to respond,” Pucci said.
Recognizing the growing risks, Pucci said the Redwood City agency, which is contracted by San Carlos to provide fire and emergency services, has focused on reducing wildfire fuel through land management, conducting inspections of properties near wildlands, installing fire spotting cameras and educating the public.
Teams are currently in the process of inspecting properties in high-risk zones and take an educational approach when encountering homes that are out of code, Pucci said.
Councilmember Ron Collins shared his own concerns for residents living near Devonshire Canyon, a largely undeveloped part of town that last burned in the 1970s. Pucci said the area is also a top concern of his but, given that much of the land within the canyon is privately owned, added that agencies are unable to conduct mitigation work themselves.
He assured the council that residents atop the hill and the homeowner association have taken on the responsibility of hardening homes against fire by plowing wide fuel breaks.
“They’ve done what they can and they’ve done more than what we would have enforced, from a code enforcement view, on them. They’ve taken the initiative,” Pucci said.
Crestview Drive, a residential street surrounded by wildlands but with limited exit points, was also a top concern for Collins. Pucci said a multiyear project would need to be initiated to build out another route and Collins also encouraged the agency to look into building out a road to Interstate 280 within San Carlos boundaries to reduce political hurdles.
As for public education, Pucci said the agency has sent out informational flyers and a packet to residents living in high-risk areas that are meant to help residents understand how to create a defensible space and an evacuation plan.
Residents are also encouraged to sign up for ZoneHaven, a coordination system that can also alert residents to fire activity and evacuation notices. The county’s emergency alert system also sends out notices and Pucci noted officers will go door to door to alert residents but encouraged the public to evacuate at the earliest signs of trouble.
The city is also taking on the responsibility of educating the public by hosting forums including a virtual wildfire preparedness community meeting next Tuesday, Aug. 30.
More work is still left to do. Pucci wrote in his report to the council that the agency is continuing to look for opportunities to install more wildfire confirmation cameras, a tool for which councilmembers have regularly advocated. The city is currently in view of two existing cameras.
Additionally, Pucci said the agency is also testing fire detection cameras that use artificial intelligence to detect smoke.
“The fire department is being very proactive in preparing for wildfire in our wildland urban interface,” Pucci wrote. “Now that California is under threat from wildfire year around, we feel it is important that we continuously work with our community to plan and prepare.”
