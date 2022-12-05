One Life Counseling Center in San Carlos is looking to expand the public’s toolkit when it comes to combating drug overdose by distributing free Narcan kits to the community, a practice they hope more agencies across the county will adopt.
“I’m a big proponent of harm reduction and a big proponent of saving lives,” said Sarah Fuhs, a therapist with One Life who also serves as the center’s associate clinical director and lead of the Youth Advisory Council.
With support from a state grant, One Life Counseling staff will be distributing 2,000 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray medication that reverses the effects of opioid overdose like those from fentanyl, a synthetic painkiller up to 100 times more potent than morphine.
The free distribution will be fully confidential and held at 1033 Laurel St. in San Carlos from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Before leaving with a box of Narcan, containing two doses, each recipient will receive a brief administration demonstration and supplemental information from Fuhs.
The idea to distribute Narcan first came about last year during One Life’s first fentanyl awareness campaign. While speaking with student advisors, Fuhs said many told her some of their classmates had continued using drugs despite knowing the risks. And many had been impacted by the death of 17-year-old Colin Walker, a Carlmont High School senior who overdosed after consuming cocaine laced with fentanyl.
Deaths from synthetic opioids have been on the rise in San Mateo County, according to an overdose surveillance dashboard by the California Department of Public Health. On average, nearly 11 deaths occurred in 2021 for every 100,000 residents in San Mateo County, a 30% increase from 2019. Of the 84 residents who died from an opioid overdose in 2021, most were related to fentanyl, according to the state’s data.
“What we know without a doubt to be true is people who have more trauma tend to have a higher than average correlation with drug use and addiction, so being a mental health agency we really believe in treating the whole person, that’s what One Life is all about,” Fuhs said. “We know drug use is completely tied to mental wellness. It’s hard to get symptoms under control with high ongoing use.”
Rather than ignore what Fuhs described as a huge impact of drug use among students, Fuhs said the center and students wanted to do more to support harm reduction methods in the community, especially for teens. The issue, she said, was that students struggled to get their hands on Narcan.
Beyond its expensive price tag, ranging from $80 to $100, Fuhs said students may feel uncomfortable purchasing the medication themselves and are sometimes turned away by pharmacies despite being legally able to obtain it.
Fuhs said she and others at One Life were prepared to receive some potential pushback for providing students with Narcan but ultimately decided the community was in need of more harm-reduction tools. She noted the kits will only be distributed after each person is provided with information on how to use properly the medication.
For instance, Fuhs said anyone who administers the nasal spray should also call for emergency support, noting the spray can wear off while a lethal amount of opiates still remain in the system. Signs of an overdose include being unresponsive or unconscious, slowed or stopped breathing and having cold or clammy skin or discolored lips or fingernails.
“The message I really want people to get is to not hesitate. I really encourage people to just take it immediately,” Fuhs said.
She also noted data has not linked access to the medication with increased drug use, similar to how access to condoms does not increase sexual activity. Instead, Fuhs compared carrying Narcan to carrying an EpiPen, an injectible medication used to treat someone experiencing a severe allergic reaction.
Depending on the success of Friday’s distribution, Fuhs said she would like for the center to host multiple distributions annually. Accessing state support was relatively simple, Fuhs said, adding that she’d like to see other agencies also distributing the medication.
