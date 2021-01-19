Moving into a third year on the San Carlos City Council, the city’s new mayor, Laura Parmer-Lohan, aims to continue work established over the past year to help the city recover from COVID-19 and to grow beyond its pre-pandemic state.
“We’re resilient and adaptable as a community,” said Parmer-Lohan. “We have some tough decisions ahead of us but I’m confident that our commitment to service to the common good will guide us during this year.”
Speaking on her own vision for the city, Parmer-Lohan is focused on planning for development growth in the east side, boosting access to child care, addressing climate change which has exacerbated the region’s vulnerability to wildfires and building up the city’s housing inventory.
These same issues were top of mind for the previous council and have remained a priority for the new council which focused its goals during a virtual retreat Thursday, Jan. 14, said Parmer-Lohan.
New to the priority list is an interest in studying downtown for possible improvements, including a potential permanent closure of Laurel Street. Due to the pandemic, a temporary street closure was put in place to allow merchants to expand into parking stalls and to provide residents ample space to walk outdoors.
For some non-restaurant vendors, the street closures have been a hindrance to business mostly because lost parking makes accessing the storefronts a chore. Vendors have also said foot traffic for outdoor dining has posed little benefit. This chasm is why Parmer-Lohan believes robust public engagement must occur before any plans for a permanent closure can be seriously considered.
“There’s an interest in wanting to make sure that we’re creating an atmosphere where these businesses can stay alive and hopefully thrive,” said Parmer-Lohan, adding that the council could potentially consider allocating additional funds to the San Mateo County Strong Fund, a community based initiative that sought to provide grants to small businesses and individuals struggling because of the pandemic.
East side
Recognizing the city, particularly the east side, has become a go-to location for life science companies eager to expand in the region, Parmer-Lohan and other councilmembers have pushed for taking a holistic approach with the Innovation District’s growth. With multiple projects proposed in the area at different planning stages, the council has opted to stop current review processes to allow the community to weigh in on how they’d like to see the area grow.
Instead of taking each project individually, the council would take a collective view of proposals, said Parmer-Lohan, who made the suggestion as a member of the Economic Development Subcommittee with Vice Mayor Sara McDowell. The nine-month District Vision Plan will cost the city $500,000, a quicker and more affordable approach than developing a more comprehensive $1.5 million District Specific Plan over two years.
“The goal there is to take a look at the pipeline of development and bring together stakeholders to make sure the community is enhanced and any negative impacts are minimized,” said Parmer-Lohan. “Our want is to ensure that the community has the opportunity to weigh in and share their perspectives and articulate what their needs are.”
Housing, public safety
Ahead of the vision plan process, the city has already started hosting conversations around housing needs. Updated Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals from the state have been drafted, but Parmer-Lohan is interested in better understanding how the pandemic has influenced the types of housing in highest need.
She’d also like to see greater citywide discussions around equity, noting she met with San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos following regional demonstrations against police brutality in the summer and has met with the city’s new chief of police, sheriff’s Capt. Kristina Bell.
While the Sheriff’s Office, with which the city contracts law enforcement services, is not participating in a multiagency program to deploy mental health clinicians with officers on emergency calls, Parmer-Lohan said she’s eager to see the pilot program’s success level and to gauge whether something similar could be a fit for San Carlos.
“Everyone wants to live in a safe community and people who serve the community want the town to be welcoming and safe,” she said.
Fire safety is also top of mind for the new mayor. She grew up in Southern California, and brush fires were commonplace and dealt with quickly. But over her time in the Bay Area, she said she’s noticed the prevalence of wildfires grow at an alarming rate.
During the city’s Thursday retreat, the council recommitted themselves to ensuring city residents are informed of what to do and where to go in case of an emergency event while the fire service team continues fire mitigation efforts.
Child care, supervisor run
And as an advocate for child care access, Parmer-Lohan believes strengthening the industry is a “bridge” for an economic recovery, especially for getting women back in the workplace. Citing a report by Business Insider, she noted two million fewer women, particularly women of color, are working today nationwide than this time last year because of COVID-19.
During a City Council meeting Monday, an ordinance passed loosening a series of regulations for commercial child care operations, following state requirements to do so for in-home facilities. Future council discussions will address potential zoning changes as well, she said.
Parmer-Lohan is also vying for Supervisor Don Horsley term limited seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Many of the issues San Carlos faces — child care needs, a housing shortage, climate change, calls for equitable change and adequate public transportation — are regional problems she feels prepared to address at a county level.
“I never thought about whether I would like the work and just felt compelled to do it,” said Parmer-Lohan. “But it turns out I just love the job.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.