Developers would pay $25,000 per space as an alternative to providing parking — a $7,064 increase that San Carlos planning commissioners will consider Monday.
The city’s in-lieu fee for spaces is now $17,936.
A study by Economic & Planning Systems found the increase is unlikely to significantly deter new development downtown, a city report said.
Nearby cities typically charge about $25,000 per space, the report said.
The proposed increase will go before the City Council after the report Monday to the Planning Commission.
San Carlos Councilwoman Sara McDowell said Friday that the city is charging less than nearby municipalities and she welcomes the fee review.
“I’m glad we’re taking it up,” McDowell.
Developers pay a fee to the city rather than provide required parking.
San Carlos established a parking fund in 1970 and doubled the fee in 1999 to $13,000, a city staff report said. Since 1999, the parking in-lieu fee has increased based on the Consumer Price Index, the report added.
Councilman Mark Olbert noted the Economic & Planning Systems study estimated the cost of constructing new parking in San Carlos at $77,300 per space.
Adopting the $25,000 fee will result in either insufficient parking because the city in-lieu fund won’t have enough money to pay for spaces — or San Carlos turning to its General Fund to cover costs, Olbert said.
The City Council has historically been hesitant to so use the General Fund, he said.
The only parking built recently is at the new Wheeler Plaza, a development built on top of an old parking lot, Olbert added.
Adoption of the maximum in-lieu fee to reflect the $77,300 cost per parking space would make the San Carlos charge notably higher than nearby cities — and substantially increase development costs for projects unable to accommodate parking on site, the Economic & Planning Systems study found, the city staff report said.
Planning commissioners meet 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the council chambers at 600 Elm St.
