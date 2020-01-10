A San Carlos man who prosecutors say told his wife he would kill her and returned the next day to slash her in the face and eyes with a screwdriver and repeatedly punch her in the head will serve 23 years in state prison.
After an emergency protective order and temporary restraining order were issued against James Gallardo Flores, 42, he entered the apartment — with the couple’s three young children present — by a breaking a window Nov. 19 and forcing open a bedroom door as his wife tried to lock it, prosecutors said.
The woman, married to Flores for eight years, suffered serious face and head fractures in the attack.
Flores called people to say he had killed his wife and was going to prison for life, prosecutors said.
Defense attorney Nicole Lambros said Flores decided to plead no contest because he did not want to put his family through a trial.
“What happened was not good for anybody,” Lambros said Monday.
The prison sentence for Flores will be imposed Feb. 20 , when a restitution report will also be received.
