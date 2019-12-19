A 35-year-old San Carlos man who has had several run-ins with San Mateo County law enforcement officials is facing felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly assaulting a city employee and kicking a dog at the San Carlos City Hall dog park Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
On Wednesday, Brent Bickel pleaded not guilty to four counts of felony resisting a peace officer, misdemeanor animal cruelty and misdemeanor battery related to the Dec. 17 incident in which he allegedly kicked a dog at the park, punched a city worker and fought with four sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene. Bickel also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge alleging he hit a jail inmate several times in the head Aug. 27 while serving a sentence for a prior conviction, according to prosecutors.
At around 9:30 a.m. Dec. 17, a city worker was closing the gate to the dog park in San Carlos for maintenance when he allegedly saw Bickel kick a dog in the park. A witness confronted Bickel, and Bickel allegedly began yelling and cursing, at which point the city worker allegedly tried to intervene, according to prosecutors.
Bickel allegedly began yelling at the city worker and hitting the gate to the dog park, and the worker went to write down the license plate number of his car. Bickel allegedly punched the worker, and spit at sheriff’s deputies who responded to the scene. When the deputies attempted to arrest him, he allegedly punched one of them in the jaw and it required all of them to take him to the ground, according to prosecutors.
Having pleaded no contest to felony vandalism for exposing himself to a crowd of patrons at the Belmont library and causing some $1,000 in damage to a car in 2018, Bickel was serving a jail sentence Aug. 27 when he allegedly struck another jail inmate in the head several times as the man was using the bathroom. He also allegedly challenged a correctional officer to a fight following the incident, according to prosecutors.
Bickel previously had an arrest in May of 2015 for possession of 400 oxycodone pills, 3 pounds of marijuana and about $1,200 in cash after a vehicle he was in with Belmont resident Adam Dasanbiaglo was searched on Laurel Street in San Carlos.
In custody on $45,000 bail, the county’s private defender program was appointed to Bickel’s case and he is next expected to appear in court Jan. 2 for preliminary hearing, according to prosecutors.
