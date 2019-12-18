A San Carlos man is behind bars for allegedly assaulting a city employee and kicking a dog at the City Hall dog park Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 9:33 a.m., deputies assigned to the San Carlos bureau responded to a report of an assault of a city worker at the City Hall dog park. When they arrived, deputies learned that Brent Bickel, 35, had also allegedly kicked a dog. He allegedly became combative when deputies tried to take him into custody. He was eventually placed under arrest but several deputies were injured and treated at a hospital and released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Bickel had a previous scrape with the law in October 2018 when he exposed himself to a crowd of patrons at the library and caused some $1,000 in damage to a car. He pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and was sentenced to three years supervised probation and 90 days in county jail. He was also required to complete 32 hours of an anger management program and stay away from the Belmont library. He previously had an arrest in May of 2015 for possession of 400 oxycodone pills, 3 pounds of marijuana and about $1,200 in cash after a vehicle he was in with Belmont resident Adam Dasanbiaglo was searched on Laurel Street in San Carlos.
