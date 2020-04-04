San Carlos is losing sales taxes and revenue from hotel stays but precise impacts on the city budget because of the coronavirus aren’t yet known, Mayor Ron Collins said.
“It’s a little early to tell,” Collins said.
He expects a clearer picture in a month on municipal finances.
Transient occupancy taxes on hotel stays in the city contributes to municipal revenue. City Councils have been building reserves in San Carlos, the mayor noted.
San Carlos has suspended all capital improvement projects except for the sewer work on Holly Street and the municipal maintenance yard is operating with half the staff, the city said.
Councilman Mark Olbert cited sales taxes, property taxes and fees — such as those charged developers — as the city’s three main revenue sources.
Property taxes are stable in the short run, sales taxes quickly reflect economic changes and fees from development will drop if a recession follows, Olbert said.
While residents continue to shop in grocery stores, most food is not taxed, the councilman said.
He spoke about studying the impact of the 2008 recession on city finances. “It wasn’t as great as I thought,” Olbert said.
Jennifer Yamaguma, spokeswoman for Redwood City said impacts of the coronavirus on the municipal budget are expected to be discussed at a special April 6 meeting of the City Council.
Melissa Stevenson Diaz, Redwood City manager, requested at the council’s March 23 meeting for more time to make recommendations about how to boost a rental assistance fund for people affected by the coronavirus.
City officials are assessing the effect of COVID-19 on municipal resources, she said.
Different recommendations for allocations made just a month ago — before the health crisis — are expected, the city manager said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.