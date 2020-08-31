Faced with major budget uncertainty due to coronavirus-related revenue losses, the San Carlos City Council weighed in on areas of priority, pinning road repairs versus an improvement of the east side.
“I think it’s a delicate balance to try and navigate these very uncertain times for which there’s great uncertainty and it’s very difficult to predict what’s going to happen next and what’s around the corner,” said Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan during a virtual council meeting Monday night. “It feels like one crisis after another we’re having to deal with along with continuing to maintain the city infrastructure.”
Acknowledging major budget cuts are ahead for the city, councilmembers expressed hesitation for reducing spending on certain projects, focusing substantial attention on the East Side Improvement Project and road resurfacing.
During a study session discussion on the city’s proposed budget, councilmembers Adam Rak and Sara McDowell leaned heavily toward supporting a survey to determine what development residents and business owners would like for the area east of El Camino Real. As commercial developers continue to express interest in the area, the council has regularly called for a “holistic approach” to developing the east side.
“The development is still happening. It’s still going on and it’s not going to stop even if the rest of the world is at this point,” said Rak, who called for cutting some spending on road improvements to help pay for the east side survey.
Staff noted during the meeting the survey would cost up to $1.5 million, about $800,000 of which would go toward hiring a consultant to oversee the project. A city staff member would then be needed to oversee the consultant. Rak suggested staff redirect a $1 million Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. settlement to fund the project instead of placing the payment into the Gas Tax Fund to be used for street improvements.
Though the suggestion gained support from McDowell and Parmer-Lohan, by the end of the meeting and following a discussion on the rapidly deteriorating roads, Parmer-Lohan shifted toward more strongly supporting road repairs. Mayor Ron Collins was the strongest supporter of providing greater funding for road improvements, noting the problem had been “kicked down the road.”
“Even though I don’t necessarily agree that the east side study is as high a priority as my councilmember mates do, I understand it is a priority for those of you who are for it and because it is, I’m agreeable that the money ought to be there. But I don’t want to do it at the expense of not allocating the necessary money for the street repair,” said Collins.
Staff had originally recommended the $1 million from PG&E be used for road repairs based on a community survey conducted in January which showed 76% of respondents felt that the improvements were a funding priority. When discussing an annual commitment to the annual street resurfacing funding, staff presented four options and recommended the council select the second most expensive option.
The second option would commit the city to providing $4 million per year for the next five years to road improvements. Doing so would boost the city’s pavement condition index to a good or fair rating of 65. Currently, the city has a PCI rating of 60 and contributes $1.8 annual to road repairs.
“In a crisis, deal with the problems that you have to deal with today. Don’t deal with the problems that you don’t have to deal with today. … By all means if people want to make a down payment on making the roads last a little bit longer, then fine. Let’s deficient-spend. We have the money,” said Councilman Mark Olbert.
Though the council disagreed on what Collins called the “big ticket items,” councilmembers unanimously recommended staff find funding for holiday lighting on Laurel Street and City Hall, an expense of $36,100. Staff considered ending the tradition of stringing lights down the street but councilmembers felt the decoration would be uplifting for the community and attract business.
Councilmembers also agreed staff should provide the Parks and Recreation department with $40,000 for potential child care or event programs after staff recommended eliminating $67,300 of the department’s budget. The recommendation was motivated by the fact that social distancing protocol has made public events difficult to host.
An annual community survey costing $30,000 was also recommended to be kept in the budget due to what McDowell called a “tectonic shift” in society due to COVID-19, and civil unrest related to police killings of Black people.
The final budget proposal will be brought forward Sept. 21, giving city staff about a month to address the council’s concerns. Staff has been directed to bring forward three versions of the budget, the one presented Monday, a budget shifting funding from street repairs to the East Side Improvement Project survey and a budget reflecting full funding for both projects with reserve dollars.
“If there ever was a year where we were going to choose to deficit spend, this is it. … Obviously we can’t go utterly wild but nobody is talking about going utterly wild. We’re talking about doing things that are important and are in the community’s interest,” said Olbert.
