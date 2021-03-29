While COVID-19 has put added hardships on cities and its residents, it has also led to an increase of crime including San Carlos which saw domestic violence rates nearly double and thefts skyrocket over the pandemic year.
“Like many communities, San Carlos unfortunately has not been immune to experiencing an increase in domestic violence during the pandemic,” Vice Mayor Sara McDowell said in an emailed statement.
Presented with the startling figures during a City Council meeting in early March, McDowell raised concerns particularly for a near doubling of simple assaults, the category domestic assaults are filed under, from 25 cases in 2019 to 46 reports in 2020.
Concerned by the “troubling” number of assaults, McDowell suggested the city work with the Sheriff’s Office to better inform residents of available resources.
McDowell said in an email she had yet to meet with City Manager Jeff Maltbie to further discuss the matter but believed that by leveraging the city’s social media platform and other communication tools, the city can “play an important role” in disseminating information regarding community resources.
In the city’s March 10 newsletter, staff included contact information for the only organization focused on combating domestic violence in the county, Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse.
The agency, while hit hard financially during the pandemic, has seen requests for services also grow as domestic violence cases spiked throughout the county.
“This has been, unfortunately, an increasing trend during the pandemic so I’m looking forward to working with you to increase our messaging to the community about both of those issues,” said McDowell during the March 8 council meeting regarding assaults and larceny cases.
Larceny cases, described by San Carlos Police Chief Kristina Bell as any type of theft, have also leapt by 72 cases, totaling 513 thefts in the city. Residential burglaries were similarly up by 48%, a difference of 10 cases.
Violent crimes, including sexual assaults, robberies and aggravated assaults, in total were up 46% in 2020 with 41 incidents having been reported. Comparatively, 28 such crimes were reported in 2019.
Overall, crimes reported in San Carlos rose by 19% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to Sheriff’s Office data. Typically between 500 and 700 crimes are reported in San Carlos annually with an average of 570 cases reported over the past 11 years. That figure reached 681 crimes in 2020.
Bell attributed increased crime rates to a state change in law enforcement release policies during the pandemic. Bookings have been restricted to specific violent crimes, resulting in greater citations.
“We have seen the ups and downs, the pendulum swinging with crime trends,” Bell said to councilmembers. “Where we would have been able to book [offenders], now we’re required to cite and release so that individual is now out to pretty much reoffend if they choose.”
In the city’s latest newsletter released Friday, March 26, subscribers were also advised to protect valuables by never leaving items visible in their vehicles and by requesting vacation house checks from the Sheriff’s Office.
The newsletter also recommended residents protect their personal safety by parking in well-lit and well-traveled areas, being aware of their surroundings, avoiding overloading with packages and having keys ready when approaching their home or cars.
Please call the CORA hotline at 800-300-1080 if you or a loved one is in need of assistance. To report concerns of child abuse call 650-595-7922 or 1-800-632-4615 for the San Mateo County child abuse hotline. Visit corasupport.org for more information on services provided by CORA and hsa.smcgov.org/children-family-services for more information from the San Mateo County Children & Family Services. To report a theft that is not in progress call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office at (650) 363-4911.
