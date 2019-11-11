How to best help San Carlos residents and workers struggling with the region’s high cost of living and also ensure the city’s business owners can manage an increasing set of costs will be among the factors city officials will weigh in considering whether to raise the city’s minimum wage next week.
Slated for review by the City Council Nov. 12, the effort to explore raising the city’s minimum wage has long been of interest to city officials over the years, said Mayor Mark Olbert. Acknowledging other Peninsula cities such as San Mateo, Redwood City and Belmont have adopted minimum wage hikes faster than the state’s plan to hit $15 by 2023, Olbert said officials have voiced support for studying how the city can shape rules that take into account issues specific to the city.
As home to large office developments under construction and set to become home to thousands of new workers, San Carlos is poised to attract not only employees who will fill the new office buildings but also those working at the restaurants, coffee shops and dry cleaners that will open nearby to meet the needs of the city’s growing workforce, said Olbert. He said a conversation about increasing the city’s minimum wage in the coming months is well-timed as officials imagine how the city can accommodate the changes associated with the millions of square feet in biotech office space coming online in the city.
“There’s a large pool of employees who could be affected by or benefit from a minimum wage rule,” he said. “It makes it kind of a timely issue to think about. We’re certainly on the cusp of a lot of significant commercial growth.”
Whether and how much the city’s minimum wage could increase is a question Olbert hoped officials will weigh at their study session in November and in the discussions to follow.
Struggle for restaurants
For Geoffroy Raby, owner of the French restaurant Cuisinett at 1105 San Carlos Ave., a potential jump in the city’s minimum wage was a source of concern. He said most business owners in the city already pay their employees more than minimum wage because they know workers can’t survive on $12 an hour, the minimum wage set by the state for employers with 26 employees or more.
Raby said many restaurant owners pay tipped employees the minimum wage, but together with tips, their wages can average $22 an hour to $25 an hour. He added that cooks, who do not receive tips, at Peninsula restaurants typically don’t make less than $18 an hour and their wages can reach $22 an hour.
Raby said restaurant owners already struggle with managing cost increases, and felt a minimum wage hike would almost certainly put pressure on them to raise the prices of their menu items, noting even a $1 increase in prices can invite complaints and negative reviews from diners. As a business owner who aims to keep his prices affordable to a broad range of customers, Raby felt restaurant owners might choose to reduce the hours employees work or find way to cut positions if a minimum wage increase is passed.
“By forcing businesses to increase minimum wage and jump so quickly to a higher minimum wage … it’s going to impact the final consumer,” he said.
Acknowledging costs are a constant challenge for restaurant owners, Raby cautioned against changes that would result in a drastic minimum wage increase and hoped officials could focus on making more affordable housing units available for those who work in the city.
Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan said she looked to future discussions of the city’s minimum wage to further conversations amongst councilmembers about what they can do to help all San Carlos residents achieve and maintain a livable quality of life. She said the council learned in recent discussions about the city’s stock of child care that a study has estimated a “livable” wage in San Mateo County is $33 an hour.
Parmer-Lohan said the council’s discussion of a possible minimum wage increase will be done in spirit of identifying ways to help residents remain in the community, such as strategies for boosting child care availability.
“My plan is to listen astutely to the feedback that we receive and based on what I hear, that will inform what recommendations or direction that I favor in moving forward,” she said.
Exceptions requested
Lauren Savage, owner of The Reading Bug at 785 Laurel St., hoped officials would consider making exceptions for businesses that might face unique challenges in the face of a minimum wage increase. She also felt a lot of businesses in the city are already paying above minimum wage to stay competitive and attract the talent they need, and worried broadly about how they would weather a possible minimum wage increase.
Savage also wondered how a minimum wage hike might affect her business, which employs several high school students who are gaining experience and mentorship in what for some is their first job. She wasn’t sure paying teen employees as much as adults made a lot of sense.
“Being a low-margin business to begin with, it’s hard for us,” she said. “I understand the need for it. I think it would make sense for there to be some exceptions.”
Having spoken with a couple business owners and familiarized himself with the concerns raised in other cities that have taken on minimum wage hikes, Vice Mayor Ron Collins hoped officials could take their time in reviewing any possible wage hikes. Collins acknowledged officials could adopt an ordinance based largely on measures adopted other cities, but advocated that officials instead take on a more thorough process, one involving a lot of outreach to ensure any changes are reflective of the city’s residents and business owners.
“I’d rather do it that way,” he said. “I think that process takes a little bit more time … I don’t want to do this quickly or carelessly.”
Collins also acknowledged city staff have been tasked with several large initiatives, and wanted to ensure there is enough time for them to do the necessary analysis and outreach on this topic.
Chamber survey
Councilman Adam Rak expressed interest in reviewing the results of a survey administered by the San Carlos Chamber of Commerce to collect feedback, which are slated to be available before the council’s Nov. 12 discussion. Rak said he has heard from some business owners with specific concerns about how a minimum wage increase could affect them, and looked forward to having a conversation about it in the near future to hear even more perspectives on the topic.
Like measures to boost affordable housing and child care in the city, a possible minimum wage increase could be another tool the city could leverage in support of families and individuals struggling with the high cost of living, said Rak.
“We’re in a high-cost area,” he said. “We’ve been working on affordable housing, we’ve been looking at child care … this is, to me, another piece in that puzzle.”
Though she acknowledged a minimum wage increase is a weighty issue, Councilwoman Sara McDowell said she was excited to kick off the conversation at the council’s Nov. 12 study session. She said the council will not be taking a vote on any minimum wage hikes at that meeting, and looked forward to more fully understanding the issue through staff’s analysis and feedback from business owners and residents.
“I’m just looking forward to hearing from the entire community on this issue,” she said. “It is not lost on me that it can be difficult and expensive to operate a business. At the same time, we’re all grappling with the high cost of living.”
