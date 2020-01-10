Place $3 million in a reserve for public safety and wildfire mitigation, the San Carlos city staff recommends as the City Council decides what to do with a nearly $9 million budget surplus.
The recommendation, which the council takes up Monday, involves assigning money and does not authorize spending funds, Councilman Mark Olbert said.
“It’s an indication of interest,” Olbert said.
Councilmembers will consider what category to put surplus funds into, he said of the meeting Monday.
Mayor Ron Collins said work with police and fire officials about public safety measures will follow if the council goes along with the recommendation for the $3 million.
“They’ll tell us what it might cost,” Collins said.
A city staff report notes that increased municipal revenue includes $500,0000 in transient occupancy taxes that were higher than the city budget.
Opening of the new Marriott Residence Inn and Suites Hotel, formerly the Landmark Hotel, and voter passage boosting the hotel occupancy tax to 12% are the primary reasons for the increase in revenues.
Collins said the city expects the hotel tax revenues to grow.
“That’s just revenue straight to the city,” Collins. “It’s out of town people who pay.”
Other matters before the council include spending $70,000 for the city’s “Good Living” and “Spotlight” newsletters.
No additional funding is needed because the department budget for the city manager includes money for communication services, a staff report said.
Approval will allow the city newsletters “an updated look and feel at a lower publishing cost,” a city staff report said.
Olbert said while younger residents may rely on website and emails, printed quarterly newsletters, mailed to the 12,000 households and businesses in the city, rank highest in community assessments for informing citizens.
Collins said the newsletters detail what’s going on in San Carlos.
“We’ve gotten a lot of favorable feedback,” he said.
The San Carlos City Council meets 7 p.m. Monday in the chambers at City Hall, 600 Elm St.
