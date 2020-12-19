Aiming to boost the number of child care facilities in the city, the San Carlos Planning Commission will consider a measure that would reduce barriers in establishing and operating commercial and residential operations.
Changes would include allowing the development of commercial centers by right where zoning regulations require a Minor Use Permit, removing outdoor play space requirements to instead defer to state oversight, permitting staff overview of pick-up and drop-off plans and extending hours of operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
An additional change would bring the city in step with state regulations on large family child care homes which prohibits the city from imposing a business license, fee or tax for operating an in-home facility.
In July, the City Council directed staff to implement a series of changes to help the development of child care operations, an industry under strain due to the pandemic but also in high demand particularly as parents work from home and classes go remote. Some directions included designating a city planner as a child care specialist and creating an informational website and checklist to help interested operators plan for proposal submittals.
If the commission approves the changes, the City Council will consider them Jan. 11.
The commission will also consider a design approval for a new single-family home at 518 Winding Way which requests the removal of 16 protected coastal live oak trees. A city arborist agreed with a report performed by a private arborist that found the lot condition made it difficult to fully assess the condition of the trees, some of which are healthy and others dying.
The applicant has proposed planting 15 new trees while preserving 23 trees that currently exist on the nearly 23,000-square-foot lot which was part of a 3.4-acre area the city previously annexed. Staff has recommended the commission approve the proposal, requested waivers and permits, finding that the proposal is consistent with a Master Development Plan adopted in 2018 as required under the annexation.
The Planning Commission will meet remotely via Zoom 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-6833, Meeting ID: 833 8175 5071.
