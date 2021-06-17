Restaurants, pedestrians and other merchants will have access to San Carlos’ Laurel Street for an additional year as the city plans for further changes to downtown.
“Many people say this is one of the very best things to come out of the pandemic. … Everyone I know thinks it’s quite special and I do too,” Councilmember John Dugan said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
In a 3-2 vote, the council voted to extend the city’s street closure program until Sept. 1, 2022, going against staff recommendations to end the program by its previous end date of Sept. 1, 2021.
Street closures along portions of Laurel Street, San Carlos Avenue and Arroyo Street were first put in place last summer as a lifeline to struggling businesses. Stores faced with limited indoor capacity during the pandemic have been permitted to expand operations into the roads.
But health conditions have improved, resulting in the state lifting most business restrictions as of Tuesday, June 15. With the reopening, city staff recommended the streets be returned to prepandemic conditions, granting road and parking access back to cars.
Business owners and residents turned out to Monday’s meeting to protest the return to normal, arguing the area has become a Bay Area destination and a community improvement. Many also argued for the street to be permanently closed, an initiative the city is dedicating $1 million to study over the next two years.
Dugan shared the community’s enthusiasm for creating a downtown pedestrian pavilion and encouraged the city to better prioritize the initiative.
“Let’s put some urgency on that longer term plan, I know there’s a lot of steps but I don’t just accept it has to take two years,” Dugan said.
Al Savay, director of Community and Economic Development, said the city budget allocated funds to the initiative starting Jan. 1, 2022, and noted no staff would be free to begin the process early. City Manager Jeff Maltbie said the city could hire additional support now but those employees would likely be laid off once the project was completed.
Highlighting the complexity of the issue, Maltbie noted the long-term plans for the area are separate from the council’s decision on what to do with the temporary program.
“We don’t want to get into a situation like the Winchester Mystery House where we just start building improvements in the downtown without putting them into the context of a plan because that just won’t work out for us,” Maltbie said.
Retailer needs
Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan has been a routine advocate for struggling retailers who were not experiencing the benefits of the program since its last summer. During Monday’s meeting she again raised concerns for retailers, noting the city has failed to make adjustments to accommodate the needs of nonrestaurant merchants each time the program has been extended.
She also cautioned the council from moving forward with a rushed permanent closure of downtown, suggesting an extension of the program could lead to another extension without much community input, staff research or improvements.
“I 100% hear what the community wants. I want that too,” Parmer-Lohan said. “I also want it to be inclusive and I want it to be considered with the same type of care and consideration we would provide any other business in our community.”
Councilmember Ron Collins, a member of the Downtown Subcommittee, joined Parmer-Lohan in voting against the extension after suggesting the council consider ending the program in October rather than September.
Having walked Laurel Street over the weekend, Collins said retailers were open to a compromise not presented in the current plan and the area lacked accessibility for seniors and disabled residents.
“We did this in extremely lightning-fast fashion and we didn’t do it with a lot of planning or thought and it kind of looks that way,” Collins said. “I believe we can do better.”
Needed outdoor seating
Vice Mayor Sara McDowell, who recommended the yearlong extension, said families with young children still do not have access to vaccines, making them hesitant to eat indoors and in need of outdoor options.
Reflecting on shopping trends, she also suggested shoppers have been changing their habits well before the pandemic and reduced in-person shopping was only exacerbated by shelter-in-place orders.
“I feel on some levels the Laurel Street closure is being scapegoated for changes that are happening on a macroscale in our society and in our economy and in our personal habits,” McDowell said.
She recommended the city install mall-like directories with lists of each shop along the closures and for the city to partner with Chamber San Mateo County to host additional business roundtables. She also called on the city to expand its Americans with Disabilities Act parking and to better inform the community of where parking is located.
Similarly, Councilmember Adam Rak said the city needed an interim plan for transitioning the area to the city’s long-term goals. He recommended the program be continued while staff works on recommendations for mid- and long-term solutions.
Even with council action to extend the program, City Attorney Greg Rubens said the city will need to prepare for the governor to lift the state’s emergency declaration which would disrupt the city’s authority to put the program in place without thorough studies.
Tree protections
In other business, the council unanimously approved an interim urgency ordinance replacing the city’s current Protected Tree Ordinance with greater restrictions until a formal measure can be approved. Principal planner Andrea Mardesich said staff largely based changes in the urgency ordinance on a more restrictive measure adopted by Menlo Park in 2020.
The urgency ordinance imposes increased penalties for illegally removing trees, charging violators either $5,000 or the appraised value of the tree, whichever is greater. It also extends the distance property owners are required to post tree removal permit notices to 300 feet and limits the reasons they can be removed from 11 to six.
Councilmembers were in alliance on reducing the size threshold of redwood trees eligible for removal from having a 72-inch circumference to a 48-inch circumference. Council also agreed to allow only up to 25% of a tree to be pruned without a permit. Parmer-Lohan also asked staff to conduct robust community outreach to inform residents of the changes.
The urgency ordinance will be in place for up to 45 days but the council can extend it up to 10 months and 15 days, granting staff additional time to further study a final proposal. Councilmembers requested staff study stronger penalties for illegal tree removals and proper tree protection measures when construction is taking place.
