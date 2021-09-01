With San Carlos’ East Side Innovation District Vision Plan nearly complete, the city’s Planning and Transportation and Circulation commissions are pressing for major housing and transportation elements to be better addressed in the formative document.
“There has to be some vision of how this is going to impact the rest of the community and how we’re going to handle that,” Sandra Nierenberg, Transportation and Circulation Commission chair, said.
With strong development interests in the city’s East Side growing to include 10 commercial projects, the San Carlos City Council opted to postpone reviews of the proposals until a holistic vision plan could be developed.
About nine months later and after multiple community workshops led in partnership with consultant firm Parkins&Will, the $500,000 plan is near ready to be presented to the council. As currently drafted, the document focuses on a collection of community benefits called the “10 Big Moves” that developers would be charged with helping bring to life.
Broken into three subcategories of space and environment, mix of uses and circulation, the list includes creating more open space, establishing a Green Boulevard down Industrial Road, restoring Pulgas Creek, integrating recycled water infrastructure, supporting distinct district subareas, developing activity hubs, growing an inclusive business environment, investing in multi-modal streets, reducing traffic congestion and adopting a shared district parking plan.
“The aim is to address the specific feedback received by the community with creative and bold strategies,” Geeti Silwal, principal of urban design with Parkins&Will, said.
But members of the Planning and Transportation and Circulation commissions noted that while the vision plan touches on transportation, it fails to address how the new commercial spaces will affect the broader city and any mention of housing went completely unaddressed.
No formal traffic study was conducted as part of the plan but staff noted an environmental impact report including a traffic study will be completed by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, the applicant behind the largest development proposal in the area. Still, Nierenberg said the document should list as a priority that projects should have a zero net impact on traffic in the district collectively.
Other commissioners agreed, noting it was unlikely that the roughly 7,000 new employees traveling to the area would all take alternative modes of transportation, having nearly no effect on traffic in the area. They threw support behind more directly listing what traffic mitigation or projects to which developers would be expected to contribute.
Housing
On housing, Nierenberg said not including some reference to housing would be a missed opportunity for the city, particularly given the number of new housing units the state will require it to build between 2023 and 2030, upward of 2,700 units.
Staff is currently developing the city’s Housing Element Plan which will present how the city plans to build the units. Planning Manager Lisa Porras said the current plan focuses on building in areas already zoned for residential use and would only look at nonresidential areas if necessary.
The land within the vision plan study area, spanning land between Brittan Avenue, Old County Road, just north of Holly Street and west of Highway 101, is predominantly zoned for heavy industrial and commercial uses.
Though some areas could be rezoned for housing, Community Development Director Al Savay said that staff opted to not support the move after speaking with local business owners who stood firmly against the suggestion because it could have a negative impact on their shops.
Despite being what Savay called an “unique and important” area to protect, Nierenberg stressed the need for housing, suggesting the demand was ranked higher in importance than maintaining status quo in the area.
“We cannot, to me, have an area that stays the same because that’s how it’s always been when we have all of these other massive needs that we can’t ignore,” Nierenberg said.
Commissioner Don Bradley agreed with Nierenberg and further encouraged city staff, decision makers and the public to consider whether industrial use was an industry the city still craved. Without identifying new areas to build housing, he said the city could be forced to put multifamily dwellings in single-family zoned areas which “wouldn’t be a popular move.”
Agreeing that housing should be addressed in some way within the plan, commissioners widely supported a suggestion by Planning Commission Vice Chair Kristen Clements to encourage the inclusion of live-work housing in the Innovation District.
Porras also noted that other measures are being considered to boost housing in land outside of the study area along San Carlos Avenue and El Camino Real.
Balancing businesses and residents
Dimitri Vandellos, president of the Greater East San Carlos Neighborhood Association, shared the concerns raised by the commissioners and said the plan appeared to prioritize businesses over residents.
“This is transformational for San Carlos and the entire Bay Area and we really need to do this right,” Vandellos said. “[I hope] we work collaboratively with coming up with solutions that improve the quality of life instead of really, really, really make the Greater East Side San Carlos neighborhood face yet another existential threat.”
Planning Commissioner Jim Iacoponi was similarly concerned for residential buffer zones between taller buildings and single-family homes and gained support from fellow commissioners in pushing for wording on the matter to be included in the plan.
Having received commission feedback, staff will next present the plan during a City Council study session Sept. 8. An additional Planning Commission meeting will follow Sept. 20 with formal council approval slated for Sept. 27.
Though planning appears to be on schedule, Porras said additional time work could be dedicated to the study if the council so wished.
“Council really saw a need to put together a plan to create a holistic vision for the area,” Porras said. “We wanted to do that in a way that was really efficient and made the most use out of our time rather than have this be a longer plan.”
