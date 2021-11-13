Amid sustained financial uncertainty nearly two years into the pandemic, the San Carlos City Council unanimously supported more than doubling its contribution to a rental assistance program established for local residents at the early start of the crisis.
“Here we are a year and a half later and it’s still opaque in terms of the economic recovery and just getting out of the pandemic itself,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said during a City Council meeting Monday.
Last April, the council voted to establish the San Carlos Tenant Assistance Program and initially allocated $112,000 to cover $5,000 grants, anticipating the crisis would last until the summer, Parmer-Lohan said.
But COVID-19 is still a major issue that has largely affected the region’s most underserved communities. With that in mind, councilmembers allocated an additional $151,000 to the fund which is being overseen by the nonprofit Samaritan House.
Struggling San Carlos residents will now have access to about $171,000 worth of rental assistance after accounting for a fund remaining balance of roughly $38,000, in addition to state and federal dollars. There is also $18,000 for the cost of administration.
LaTrice Taylor, associate director of programs and services with Samaritan House, said the organization has been able to assist 23 San Carlos households using a combination of city, state and federal funding. Still, she argued more people are still in need but are too ashamed to ask for help.
Parmer-Lohan said she was inspired to propose that additional funds were allocated toward the program after learning state eviction protections were expiring and the council voted to contribute more than $220,000 toward holiday celebrations in the city over the next two years.
“During this holiday season and during these really difficult times, I just couldn’t really fathom us moving forward in a direction where we didn’t consider the people who live in our community being at risk of losing their housing because it creates such a catastrophic cascade of other challenges for them and their household,” Parmer-Lohan said.
Recognizing how expensive housing costs are in the Bay Area, Vice Mayor Sara McDowell argued for doubling the $5,000 grants which she said only cover about a month and a half of rent. Under the proposal, those who received a $5,000 grant would be eligible to receive up to $15,000 total.
While supportive of raising the grant limit, Councilmember Adam Rak shared discomfort with doubling the amount because he said it would reduce the city’s ability to serve a greater number of people.
“If there is more need from individuals then we should try to get as many people as possible,” Rak said.
Councilmember John Dugan sided against increasing the grants after suggesting poor community outreach was the reason behind why so few dollars had been allocated. Taylor agreed that many people are likely unaware of what assistance is available but also agreed with McDowell’s assertion that households were in need of more than a $5,000 or $10,000 grant.
Ultimately, the council agreed to keep the grants at $5,000 and directed staff to conduct additional outreach to ensure community members in need of support were aware of the program. Those who’ve already received grants will also be eligible for additional funds.
They also agreed to retain the second fund contribution until the remaining dollars from the first allocation are fully spent. Taylor assured the council the funds would be spent effectively, adding that she’s never returned dollars to any donating bodies since starting in her position with Samaritan House seven years ago.
“We’re going to try our best to spend it down but we’re very fiscally responsible when doing that,” Taylor said. “We’ll do everything in our power to make sure the residents of San Carlos will be helped as best as we can.”
