With child care, housing and social justice reform of high concern for residents managing through an economic downturn and coping with social unrest, the San Carlos City Council convened for a mini retreat last week aimed at enabling deeper discussions.
Though no actions were taken during the remote meeting held Thursday, Aug. 13, councilmembers and city officials candidly discussed a series of subjects, often requesting staff return to future meetings with greater data and research. Regularly noted throughout the meeting, COVID-19 has disrupted many plans due to severely depleting financial and staff resources.
“Some of these discussions should have sort of an asterisk next to them until we get to our budget session in a couple weeks because we have some budget realities that we have to face and as much as we want a lot of things to happen, we’re going to have to decide on some priorities. And something’s going to have to give, I guess,” said Mayor Ron Collins during a discussion about the Eastside Planning Initiative.
The initiative, a strategic study intended to provide greater direction for developing the rapidly growing part of town, was approved by the council in January but has been delayed due to the virus. Councilmembers Sara McDowell and Adam Rak called for a “holistic approach” in developing the industrial and commercial area, noting the council and residents should have greater control in the overall growth of the eastside.
“I just think we need to start looking holistically at what’s happening there before it’s too late and it’s out of our control. Just trying to deal with the one project at a time to me is not a comprehensive approach to this,” said Rak.
McDowell noted the council has a duty to analyze traffic flow, the job to housing balance and community engagement when considering approving development plans and how construction could transform the area in 10 years.
“I know things have changed but I do think we need a plan to know what we’re working toward accomplishing and we need to make sure that the community has a seat at the table,” said McDowell.
Councilmembers explored the idea of linking commercial and residential development, requiring developers to offset a portion of the housing needs associated with the project. Councilman Mark Olbert stressed the importance of government bodies requiring developers to assist in alleviating a housing crisis potential new employees would be tasked with managing.
“I think the job-housing balance is an extremely critical issue facing us given the development that’s coming to San Carlos and again I’ll remind everybody as far as we can tell … the development is still coming which I’ll admit sometimes I find surprising given the current economic climate but I’m not a developer,” said Olbert.
McDowell suggested the city consider adopting a temporary gatekeeper process recently used by Redwood City which allows councilmembers to assess how a development fits into city priorities before moving forward with a formal process for approval. City Manager Jeff Maltbie said a dilemma for the city centers on density of developments and whether to build higher to allow for more units within a proposed plan.
Councilmembers also discussed how to make the city more equitable in terms of policing. Following months of social unrest due to the police killings of Black individuals, many residents have expressed concern for policing policies and funding.
Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan said a greater amount of transparency between officers would be of community interest, such as receiving regular reporting on when excessive force is used and the types of calls made to the department. Similarly, Rak noted a greater amount of data could better help the public understand policing procedure and with future policy making.
Parmer-Lohan also called for a greater amount of diversity within city leadership while suggesting the city consider ways to celebrate the diversity of residents.
Major hurdles facing child care providers struggling due to the pandemic were also addressed, mainly centering on a lack of enrollment leading to a major decrease in revenue for providers. McDowell called the industry “too precious to lose,” noting the city should form a clear strategy around aiding the industry.
Addressing an additional COVID-19-related issue, the council discussed the future of the downtown street closures along Laurel Street. Though the program has received rave reviews from restaurants and diners, many retail merchants have expressed a displeasure with the program for hindering the ability of customers to readily access storefronts.
Maltbie informed councilmembers that city staff would be returning to the council in September with a long-term plan. The council acknowledged concerns expressed by retailers for a lack of parking severely hindering holiday sales, a major source of revenue for many merchants. Public speakers requested the city consider link bike baths to the downtown area, fostering greater patronage in the area.
