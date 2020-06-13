Despite concerns raised by future neighbors of a Walnut Street development project, the San Carlos City Council voted unanimously to deny an appeal that would stall the project.
Residents of 618 Walnut St., Jane Tinney and appellant Terrance Wang presented the council with an appeal to the Planning Commission’s approval of a mixed use project on 626 Walnut St. including a residential building containing 35 condominiums and two commercial units. Of the residential units, four would be below-market rate, three would be low-income units and the fourth would be a moderate-income unit.
“We’re not developers, we don’t work for the city. We are hard-working individual homeowners,” said Tinney. “The city of San Carlos took the responsibility of protecting the safety of residents at 618 Walnut St. You’re asking us as individual homeowners to pay for the sins committed 20 years ago by the city we could possibly pay with our lives.”
Tinney, who spoke for fellow occupants of 618 Walnut, implored the council to grant the appeal due to the potential negative effects the new building would have on those living at the 618 location. She expressed concern for the loss of light and air due to the project setting the new building right against existing balconies, which meant their building would have to be modified so firefighters could access it in an emergency. The new building would also stand at 72 feet, becoming the tallest development in the downtown area, ultimately blocking incoming light to the 618 units.
Councilman Mark Olbert said he felt for those appealing but summed up the council's decisions to deny the request as having to go with the least bad outcome.
“We almost always have to make what I call least bad decisions, not good decisions and this is a classic example of it,” he said.
