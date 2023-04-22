Balancing the wants of San Carlos residents with the needs of downtown businesses continues to be a top concern for local officials who now face four options for how the city may transform its retail and restaurant core.
San Carlos officials and residents are considering four options for redesigning downtown — create a temporary closure system, widen sidewalks by removing diagonal parking, close off Laurel Street to motorists altogether or return the street to its pre-COVID days.
Since launching the Downtown Specific Plan development process last March, city staff have held community meetings and focus groups and distributed online surveys to gather feedback on what the public would prefer to see downtown.
Routinely, residents shared an interest in seeing beautification measures taken along Laurel Street like more street trees and landscaping, more outdoor gathering and seating areas like plazas and pocket parks and improved alleys, sidewalks, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes and racks. Amenities like music stages, public art, bistro lighting, movable furniture and water features were requested with natural amenities often ranked highest.
By the end of workshops, more than 60% of participants said they wanted the 700 block of Laurel Street completely closed, while 22% said they would be happy with widened streets made possible by doing away with diagonal parking to allow for two-way traffic. Another 9% said they liked a flexible closure concept while 5% said they wanted the road reopened and returned to pre-2020 conditions.
“There was an overwhelming response of support to close the block permanently and more than just close the block. They’d really really like to see it transformed as a full plaza where it can become a really celebrated wonderful space for people to come together,” said Planning Manager Lisa Porras.
Planning commissioners seemed to be split on their preferred option. Commissioners Janet Castaneda and Ellen Garvey said they were leaning toward the widened sidewalk option because they felt it would best serve businesses while a new plaza near the Wheeler Plaza Parking Garage and improved space at Harrington Park would meet the broader community’s request for more gathering spaces and other amenities.
Alternatively, Chair Jim Iacoponi, Vice Chair Kristen Clements and Commissioner David Roof said they favored a full closure. Clements said the option would reduce confusion about whether businesses should invest in outdoor seating areas while Roof said people seem to be attracted to promenade spaces and Iacoponi advocated for a bigger change.
“My own view is we have an opportunity as a city to take what San Carlos, the trajectory we’ve been on in terms of being a regional destination — from Burlingame all the way down to Sunnyvale people come time to spend time, have meals — and give people even more, not only our citizens but the broader Peninsula, something that our city could be really proud of,” Iacoponi said.
Garvey said she could be supportive of the closure if future plans were thoughtful of business needs, an important point Roof echoed. And commissioners broadly agreed that improvements to alleys would be important for businesses.
But without knowing which option the city will go with for Laurel Street, the commission agreed it would be difficult to back specific alley improvements. If the path will only be used for garbage collection and deliveries, a lower level of improvements may be more appropriate. However, more may be needed if back entrances are necessary for patrons.
“Everyone agrees they’re ugly and we should make them prettier but a functional plan would be useful,” Roof said.
Jami Williams with RRM Design Group, the consulting firm assisting the city on its specific plan, noted the goal is to clarify where people should be traveling through the alley rather than repurposing it for new uses.
Sonya Elks, a local bicycle advocate and the lone public speaker during Monday’s meeting, said officials should be taking into consideration alternative modes of transportation regardless of which option is selected but especially if a full closure is put into effect.
“To go from being a driving community and straight to people walking and prioritizing only pedestrian access or to overlook micro mobility and bike access as we change our downtown would be a mistake. It needs to be both” Elks said.
The council will hold its Downtown Specific Plan study session this upcoming Monday during which staff will present the commission and public’s feedback. A final specific plan is expected to come before the council by spring of 2024.
