Two individual Safe Streets efforts to encourage San Carlos residents to enjoy outings while also supporting patronage in the city’s downtown in light of COVID-19 were approved by the City Council Tuesday.
Beginning June 13, merchants on the 600 to 900 blocks of Laurel Street and the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue may place tables, chairs and other merchandise in parking stalls, allowing for the expansion of business operations downtown.
The 600 and 700 blocks of Laurel Street will be fully closed to vehicles allowing pedestrians to stroll through the road except for the hours between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. when delivery and maintenance vehicles will have access to the streets. Water barricades will be placed between the parking stalls and roads on the 800 and 900 block of Laurel Street and the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue, providing diners and storegoers with protection from through traffic.
Also included in the plan are two bicycle loops, one to connect through Cedar, Elm and Cherry streets and Arroyo Avenue and the other on Cedar Street, Howard Avenue, Elm Street and St. Francis Way. Signs would be distributed with the assistance of police officers to warn drivers of bicyclists and to encourage slower speeds.
All councilmembers approved the street closures plan but Olbert voted against the second portion of the project including the bike loop citing his concerns the plans did not resemble those implemented in neighboring cities such as Redwood City and San Mateo which heavily restrict traffic.
The council unanimously approved a $200,000 bike and pedestrian master plan that will introduce 30 miles of bikeways, a mile of improved sidewalk and 39 pedestrian safety improvements to the city. The council encouraged staff to work on expanding the project to include other portions of the city such as areas around the Heather Elementary and Arundel Elementary school districts.
“I recognize it’s not going to meet everyone’s needs straight out the gate but I think it’s an excellent step in a really positive direction for our community,” said Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan.
The council received updates on the city’s management of COVID-19 along with a presentation on the Tenant Assistance Program, aimed at assisting renters experiencing hardship due to the pandemic. A total of $100,000 was granted from the council and, of those funds, $20,000 have been given out to seven applicants.
An additional 15 applications are under review to receive a grant of no more than $5,000. The average grant thus far is $2,800 but grantees may reapply to receive an additional grant totaling no more than the max offer.
The council also approved amendments of two resolutions adopted October 2019 aimed at increasing city staff pay. The original resolutions would have gone into effect June 1 and would have initiated a two-year plan to gradually increase base pay for various city staff positions by 3%. Amending the two measures keeps city staff wages at their current rates while also placing a two-year cap on accrued vacation hours. Staff members would be allowed to liquidate any accumulated hours beyond the two-year cap. Moving forward, staff members who reach the two-year cap would halt the accumulation of vacation hours until brought under the maximum limit. The city will also no longer contribute to employee deferred compensation accounts.
The council approved a $7 million payment toward the California Public Employees Retirement System for pension liability with Olbert in dissent. He explained he believed funds should be directed toward other areas of need such as schools.
A consent item to consider reducing the council’s monthly stipend was postponed until a future meeting. Two other items requested to be placed on the next meeting agenda include a starter conversation on the city’s response to policing and an effort to send a letter requesting state aid for education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.