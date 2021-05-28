Concerned for increased activity downtown during summer months, the San Carlos City Council voted to approve its contract with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office for policing services but not before requesting an update from the department on the success of its Laurel Street Policing Program.
“I’ve heard from businesses that they don’t see an officer on a consistent basis. I don’t see anyone down there ever so I would love to get some date from the chief first,” Councilmember Adam Rak said during Monday’s council meeting.
The Laurel Street Policing Program is a $150,000 effort to monitor the busy area that has become a hot spot for outdoor diners during the pandemic. Police Chief Kristina Bell has previously noted the department has been called out to the area for drunk and disorderly behavior but noted the activity was not more than what occurs during nonpandemic times.
Rak pulled the issue from the consent calendar, a section of the agenda consisting of items routine in nature that are typically approved in one motion, seeking additional information about officer schedules in the area and the impact of service for the downtown program.
Rather than fund the program in its current form, Rak said he’d rather pay for an officer to be in the area full time to ensure the city is receiving complete service. He suggested the council approve the nearly $10 million contract without funding the Laurel Street Policing Program until more data could be presented.
“To me it’s been sort of inconsistent in terms of the officer being down there,” Rak said. “Just haphazardly doing this and not fully funding it or having a plan in place just seems not good financial work on our end.”
Vice Mayor Sara McDowell echoed Rak’s interests in receiving a report on the effect of the program but questioned whether the council could be presented with additional information without hindering policing in the area. Councilmembers and staff have said they anticipate the area to be particularly busy during summer months with outdoor dining still available.
“Our job is to take an accounting of how the downtown services deputy went last year and understand data and hours that were used,” McDowell said. “I also don’t want to inhibit enforcement of downtown this summer.”
Given a $100,000 reduction to the program, Bell said the department had to be strategic with how deputies were deployed. Increased focus was placed on days with higher public activity including Fridays and Saturdays, she said. Flexibility in the program has also allowed the department to deploy undercover deputies to the area, Bell said.
Having managed hours conservatively throughout the past year, she said the department now has enough funds in its budget to fully staff the remaining days through the fiscal year ending in June. A total of about 337 officer hours have been expended on the program so far, totaling about 10 hours a week, Rak said.
“Our challenge obviously was COVID so I don’t think that our statistics are what they would have been had not all the restaurants been open the entire time with the full amount of foot traffic and vehicle traffic. It was a one off year,” Bell said.
The council ultimately voted 4-1 to approve the measure as proposed, agreeing to the more than $9,957,000 contract including additional DUI services. The approval came with a request for Bell to return with additional information on the program and a plan for adequate funding for the downtown unit. Bell said she could return with more details pulled from deputy logs completed after every shift, citation data and officer scheduling at a later date.
Still unclear on the tasks deputies are expected to perform and whether there are trouble areas, Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan voted against the measure. She also requested the council consider taking up an item during a later meeting that would require establishments to hire security if proven to be a nuisance.
“I don’t want us to be providing full-scale police services if there’s just a couple of establishments that are drawing most of the attention,” Parmer-Lohan said. “Because I don’t know what I don’t know and we’re in a budget-tight year I’m going to vote no on this.”
