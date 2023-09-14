A year after the slaying of San Carlos resident and mother of two, Karina Castro, the city reflected on the progress its partner, Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse, has made to educate the public on warning signs of intimate partner abuse.
Last October, councilmembers provided a $50,000 grant to support the Speak Up Community Education pilot program, an initiative of CORA, the county’s only nonprofit solely focused on addressing intimate partner abuse.
The funds enabled CORA to hire a part-time community director who has spent the past year focused on educating businesses about warning signs of abuse. Outreach has been conducted to more than 100 businesses, largely salons, child care and medical businesses and retailers, with a goal to reach up to 300 by the end of the year, CORA CEO Dr. Karen Ferguson said.
About 60 15-minute presentations have also been given to small groups including city staff, religious groups and professional groups. Ferguson said about 92% of participants said they felt confident they could identify the signs after taking the short course. The goal now, she said, is to expand the program into other parts of the county.
“We have a lot of work to do in this country and I just so appreciate what San Carlos did a year ago in terms of saying we have to be a part of figuring out how we move forward and how we join together,” Ferguson said. “San Carlos has been an incredible proving ground for the fact that a 15-minute presentation can start to make a difference and can start to bring to the floor something that often stays behind private doors.”
The city’s contribution to the program was inspired by tragedy. On Sept. 8, 2022, Karina Castro, 27, was killed in broad daylight in front of her home allegedly by the father of her children, Jose Landaeta, 33. Landaeta remains in custody on charges of murder and an extra enhancement charge for using a deadly weapon. He faces 26 years to life in prison. His jury trial readiness conference and jury trial assignment is set for Oct. 27, according to the DA’s Office.
According to CORA, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner, which doesn’t account for other forms of abuse. In San Mateo County, law enforcement responds to nearly 2,000 domestic violence calls annually, the nonprofit notes. As of this month, five women have been killed during acts of domestic violence in the county this year alone.
These trends underscore how vital it is that the public recognize the signs of abuse and are educated on how to intervene, Ferguson said. Many cities, and most San Carlos businesses that have been engaged, have been eager to learn more about the pilot program, she said. Most businesses have been provided with swag bags of resources like stickers to place in their businesses. Those that participate in the workshop also receive signed certificates, she said, noting some have said they’d like to put the certificates on display.
Councilmember Sara McDowell, who was mayor at the time of Castro’s death and spearheaded the grant effort with now Mayor Adam Rak, acknowledged the community’s interest to take action following the tragedy.
“What we heard in the days following Karina’s tragic murder was profound sadness but also the overriding question of what we could do,” McDowell said. “People wanted to do something and I think this program really met that desire to do something and it’s great progress toward raising awareness and putting people in touch with resources like CORA.”
In other business, the council approved a new three-year contract with staff, offering employees a 5% raise beginning July 1, 2023, followed by two 3% raises in 2024 and 2025. Some positions will also be eligible for equity adjustments which will increase their salaries based on market comparables in neighboring cities. The changes will not lead to an increase in the city budget since the increases were already included in the financial plan, Administrative Services Director Rebecca Mendenhall said.
The contract changes are fairly similar for all employees whether they’re union members, part of the management team or the confidential group. A key difference is a provision that calls for acting pay to be given to employees who fill in for their higher-ups while on vacations of at least five days. The previous contract allowed that pay to kick in if a supervisor was gone for more than five days.
“I just want to thank our employees for their sacrifice and hard work over the past several years. The pandemic has been rough, we’ve been short staffed in many significant areas and I know that resulted in a lot of folks stretching a lot into other positions,” Vice Mayor John Dugan said. “All that has been greatly appreciated and I wholeheartedly support these new pay packages this evening.”
The council also updated its tobacco retailer permitting ordinance to align with the county’s, enabling the city to continue participating in the county’s tobacco retailer permitting program. Updates to the ordinance include adding definitions to include best practices from across the state, strengthening language to reduce youth access to tobacco products and aligning with the county to create more efficiency around program administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.