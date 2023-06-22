A man who broke into a construction site and stole $8,000 worth of tools and equipment was sentenced to eight months in county jail after pleading no contest Wednesday, July 21, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Ricardo Cauich, 48, of Redwood City, broke into a San Carlos construction site with an accomplice Friday, June 9, by cutting through a fence and stealing 20 new copper pipes. He opened a large metal toolbox, which damaged the box, and stole $1,500 worth of equipment, according to the DA’s Office.
On Monday, June 12, the foreman of the construction site reported the crime to police. An hour later, a victim reported their Apple AirTag attached to one of the tools was pinging on Rolison Road in Redwood City. The AirTag was tracked to a white van registered to Cauich. According to police, Cauich admitted he and accomplice, Anjel Jimenez, entered the worksite and stole the property. He also said Jimenez sells the stolen property, according to the DA’s Office.
Cauich pleaded no contest to two felonies and also to a felony vandalism for a previous case, according to the DA’s Office. Cauich also received two years supervised probation in addition to the jail time.
