One of two men who broke into a construction site and stole $8,000 worth of tools and equipment will be sentenced up to 2 1/2 years after pleading no contest to two felony counts Monday, Aug. 21, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Anjel Jimenez, 52, of Redwood City, broke into a San Carlos construction site with accomplice, Jose Cauich, Friday, June 9, by cutting through a fence and stealing 20 new copper pipes. Together, they opened a large metal toolbox, which damaged the box, and stole $1,500 worth of equipment, according to the DA’s Office.
On Monday, June 12, the foreman of the construction site reported the crime to police. An hour later, a victim reported their Apple AirTag attached to one of the tools was pinging on Rolison Road in Redwood City. The AirTag was tracked to a white van registered to Cauich. According to police, Cauich admitted he and accomplice, Anjel Jimenez, entered the worksite and stole the property. He also said Jimenez sells the stolen property, according to the DA’s Office.
Jimenez pleaded to two felony counts, one commercial burglary and one grand theft. District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the plea deal was for 32 months and included dismissing a pending felony case Jimenez is accused of committing. Jimenez returns to court Oct. 11 for sentencing and Wagstaffe said Jimenez will have an opportunity to ask the court for a shorter sentence.
