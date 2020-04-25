After adopting a resolution in March that sought to raise the city’s minimum wage to $15 per hour effective July 1, the San Carlos City Council is now considering delaying implementation of the measure until Jan. 1.
If approved, the city minimum wage rate would remain consistent with California’s rate of $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $12 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
Not approving the measure would force employers that maintain a place of business in the city of San Carlos or perform any work or service within city limits to pay employees the increased rate.
The sudden $2 an hour increase strays from the state’s law which schedules $1 per hour minimum wage increases to occur once per year until 2023 when the final target of $15 per hour across the state is achieved. Once the target is met, increases up to 3.5% will be based on inflation.
Several neighboring cities currently have minimum wage rates surpassing that of the state rate including Belmont, San Mateo, Redwood City and Daly City. As of Jan. 1, San Mateo employers are required to pay their staff a rate of $15.38 per hour whereas Daly City’s rate sits at $13.75 per hour.
The council will also consider a resolution appropriating $50,000 from the city’s unassigned General Fund balance for One Life Counseling Center. The center provides mental health services at scaling rates and is currently providing produce and other food essentials to over 300 San Carlos community members in need.
Additionally, a public hearing will allow for considerations of time limits and penalties for construction hours.
An item calling for the condemning of discrimination, and unity against racism and xenophobia will also be up for consideration to be placed on a future agenda.
The City Council will meet remotely 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (301) 715-8592 or (253)-215-8782, Meeting ID: 452 388 965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.