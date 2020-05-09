To encourage safer social distancing when outdoors and alleviate some stress placed on business owners, San Carlos will discuss limiting traffic on specific roads during a council meeting Monday night.
Although no formal action will be taken at the remote meeting, councilmembers will follow a precedent set by neighboring cities including Redwood City, San Mateo and Foster City who all passed similar proposals. The Burlingame City Council considered adopting a version of the measure but ultimately sided against the proposal after citing concerns of inconveniencing neighborhood residents.
San Carlos staff expressed some concerns in an agenda report including a false sense of security the public may feel walking through closed residential roads when in actuality, active vehicles would still have access to the partially closed roads. Other concerns include staffing needs for setup, breakdown and monitor street barricades.
Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said she has received feedback from business owners in the city who said they were struggling to survive with current restrictions which substantially limit operation. She noted many businesses have already put in place social distancing efforts such as tape on the sidewalk for patrons to use as a guide for 6 feet of distance.
The Monday night discussion will center on the expansion of block party regulations which currently require signatures from more than half of the residents of a block along with other guidelines that must be followed to obtain a permit. The section of road up for discussion is the 600 to 800 blocks of Laurel Street which would allow restaurants in this area to place tables in the right of way.
Staff is recommending the council consider appointing two councilmembers to a street closure ad hoc subcommittee tasked with assisting in implementation.
In other business, the council will consider adopting a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into agreements of rent forbearance with nonprofit organizations leasing city property. Doing so would result in a revenue loss of approximately $97,600 if payments are delayed from June 1 through Dec. 31.
Additionally, an item up for consideration is a resolution denouncing xenophobic and anti-Asian sentiment surfacing from fears associated with the origin of COVID-19. Approximately 17% of San Carlos community members and around 30% of San Mateo County identify as Asian American, according to county statistics.
The council will also consider adopting an ordinance placing time limits on construction projects based on the cost of the project while including penalties for exceeding the limit placed on development.
Another item to be considered for adoption is a resolution to delay the implementation of a minimum wage increase which would raise the city’s minimum wage rate to $15 an hour by the beginning of July. If adopted, the city would postpone the increase Jan. 1, 2020.
The City Council will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, April 27, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128 or (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 452 388 965.
