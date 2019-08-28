From setting a minimum wage to a review of the development fees associated with opening a child care facility, San Carlos officials are slated to weigh a variety of issues at future City Council meetings.
City officials on Monday voted unanimously to put on a future City Council agenda a discussion on the city’s minimum wage, a presentation on the San Mateo County Airports’ voluntary noise abatement program and the development fees prospective child care facilities must pay to operate in the city.
San Carlos is home to one of two county-operated airports, for which voluntary noise abatement procedures have been developed in an effort to encourage pilots and others using the airports to curb aircraft noise heard by those below flight paths. Noise from aircraft using the San Carlos Airport had been a source of concern for residents in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties since 2013, when Surf Air began routing flights through the general aviation airport where pilots of small aircraft train and store their aircraft.
In response to a call from residents for the city to consider adopting “reach codes,” or ordinances cities can adopt that are more stringent than California’s Energy and Green Building codes, the council is set to weigh whether to agendize a discussion on the city’s green building codes.
Among the potential changes the council could make to the city’s recruitment process for commissions as well as the rules by which commissions are run are an updated application process by which applicants can indicate interest in several commissions, the assignment of alternate members as well as commission mini-retreats. Aimed at encouraging more residents to step forward to fill roles on the city’s nine commissions, committees and boards, possible changes to the city’s commission handbook and municipal code will be reviewed at a future council meeting.
The council also unanimously approved a pilot police program for Laurel Street aimed at facilitating additional foot patrol and reduce the number of drivers making illegal U-turns and running stop signs on the downtown thoroughfare. City officials unanimously approved dedicating $250,000 toward funding an overtime deputy to patrol the area four days a week.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie announced that starting Thursday, Aug. 29, the alley between the Wheeler Plaza parking garage and Laurel Street businesses will be closed for some five to six weeks to allow for grading and repaving. He said public parking at the former Foodville will not be available for the duration of the project because it will be used as a staging area and for Recology waste pickups for businesses there, and the goal is for the project to be complete in time for the San Carlos Art & Wine Faire slated for Oct. 12-13.
