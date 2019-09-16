The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking surveillance footage of a San Carlos neighborhood that might help track down suspects in a San Carlos burglary Friday night.
Shortly before 8 p.m., a resident heard an alarm sounding at a home in the 3100 block of Melendy Drive in San Carlos, and a few minutes later spotted two men running from the house.
Both suspects were wearing all-black clothing and got into a waiting vehicle parked near the home.
The suspects’ vehicle was described as 4-door Infiniti, possibly a G-35 or G-37 model, with paper plates. The driver was described as male, wearing all black clothing and a black baseball hat.
The vehicle drove eastbound on Melendy Drive and was last seen headed towards Alameda De Las Pulgas. Deputies searched for the vehicle but didn’t find it.
During a search of the home, deputies found a shattered rear glass sliding door. When the homeowners returned, they found that nothing was taken during the break-in.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone in the area with security cameras review their surveillance footage from Friday and to look for any possible evidence.
Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
