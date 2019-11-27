San Carlos officials opted to discuss what to do with the nearly $9 million surplus the city logged in the 2018-19 fiscal year in January and approved a change to a 1963 covenant restricting uses at 1785 San Carlos Ave. to medical and dental offices at the City Council’s Monday meeting.
Though the council was slated to discuss whether to create a new reserve fund for public safety and wildfire mitigation and dedicate $3 million to it, officials opted to pick it up in January since the discussion of the agenda item began late in the evening, according to a video of the meeting.
Earlier in the night, officials voted unanimously to amend a 1963 covenant restricting uses at a property at 1785 San Carlos Ave. with medical and dental offices so that up to five stories of multi-family housing is allowed there. Neighbors of the property voiced concerns about the impacts of a new housing development if one is proposed on the site, citing long-standing issues with flooding on nearby Pulgas Creek and the effects a larger project could have on traffic.
City Attorney Greg Rubens said the city rezoned the property to allow multi-unit housing on the site when it updated its General Plan in 2011 without realizing the covenant was in place. He said the covenant was discovered in the course of a sale of the property, and officials started conversations with the then-future owner to find ways the covenant could be changed.
The amendment officials approved Monday allows a multi-family development no more than five stories in height, a freeze in development impact fees that could be imposed on the project through December of 2024 and a rule that any developers proposing housing projects on the site is required to designate 20% of the units as affordable housing.
A developer would also be required to ensure 75% of the below-market-rate units are affordable for moderate-income households, 8.33% of the units are affordable for low-income residents and 16.67% of the below-market-rate units are affordable to very-low-income residents.
Though officials acknowledged the concerns voiced about increased density on the site, they noted a new development has yet to be proposed on site and felt there would be several opportunities for residents to weigh in on a proposed project’s features after an application is submitted with the city.
