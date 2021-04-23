Conservative budgeting for a hard economic downturn fared well for San Carlos which is now reporting better revenue performance than anticipated while expenditures were nearly $1 million short of planned.
“San Carlos City Council has assertively helped our local businesses stay afloat during the shutdown. I’m happy to say that our forecasted tax revenue is higher than expected,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said in an email.
When bracing for the pandemic and related revenue shortfalls, the City Council voted to pause wage and benefit increases for city staff while allocating $7 million of unfunded liability reserves to pay down employee pensions. The council also cut an additional $2.2 million from its expenditures, ultimately resulting in the city coming in $990,000 short of its expended expenses.
Alternatively, city revenue came in at $440,000 above projections because of city licensing and permits coming in at $710,000 above budget, property taxes performing $630,000 above budget, sales taxes at $700,000 over and hotel taxes coming in at $680,000 above.
The city also received funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and is anticipated to receive roughly $5.68 million through the American Rescue Plan, the second federally approved COVID-19 relief bill.
The increased revenue balances out two revenue streams that performed worse than projected. Revenue from vehicle in-lieu taxes are projected to fall by $780,000 while rental and investment income is projected to be down by $730,000.
The budget update comes as the city prepares to discuss its Fiscal Year 2021-23 budget. The city has used a two-year budget cycle for several years but opted to use a single-year cycle for FY 2020-21 to align with the city’s new election cycle.
Unlike neighboring cities, San Carlos does not have special revenue taxes including a one-fourth or one-half-cent sales tax or utility user tax. Only 10% of property tax paid by residents goes toward city funding, covering only 70% of police, fire and emergency medical services, according to the staff report.
During Monday’s study session, the City Council will receive an update on the current fiscal year and will focus its discussion on department responsibilities and accomplishments. The city uses a performance-based approach to its budget, allowing program results to drive decision making.
“I am hopeful that we can restore programs that were put on pause during the pandemic,” Parmer-Lohan said. “My colleagues and I look forward to discussing options and opportunities during our upcoming budgeting discussions.”
The City Council will meet remotely via Zoom at 6 p.m. Monday, April 26, and will be streamed live at www.sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. *67 (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 882 5614 0939.
