Inspired by recent tragedy, San Carlos councilmembers unanimously agreed to partner with Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse on a pilot program aimed at better educating the public on the signs of domestic abuse.
“It’s really important when communities want to help that you do a bottom-up approach where you approach the nonprofits that are actually doing the work in our community and you ask them what would be helpful,” Mayor Sara McDowell said during Monday’s meeting. “Oftentimes, people want to help but they don’t know what to do, they don’t know the right words to say. So I really think this program will really give our local businesses and community members the tools in their tool kits to be more aware of domestic violence in our community and the tools to appropriately respond.”
Councilmembers on Monday approved a $50,000 grant to help support CORA’s Speak Up Community Education pilot program. Through the initiative, CORA would work on driving up community awareness of “inappropriate or potentially violent behavior” and how to take action. Grant funds will go toward hiring a part-time community director and covering administrative, programmatic and operational expenses for a year.
The partnership with CORA, the only nonprofit in the county focused on providing support to survivors of intimate partner abuse, comes just weeks after the council designated October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A month earlier, the city was rocked by the tragic homicide of 27-year-old San Carlos resident Karina Castro allegedly by the estranged father of her children, 33-year-old Jose Landaeta Solano.
Castro’s death underscored the risks of intimate partner violence, officials have argued. Solano had been violent with Castro in the past and had a restraining order out against him at the time of the slaying.
Immediately following the attack, thousands of dollars in support poured into two funds, one managed by Castro’s father and the other by the Community Foundation of San Carlos, to support Castro’s children. But councilmembers agreed more could be done to increase awareness.
“This is against the context of a horrific act of domestic violence here in San Carlos so I think this is very appropriate at this time,” Councilmember John Dugan said.
According to statistics published by CORA, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men in San Mateo County will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes.
The agency receives more than 12,000 requests for services annually and offers a range of programs including a 24-hour, multilingual crisis hotline, an emergency response program in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, housing and advocacy programs, child and adult mental health support and legal services.
The Speak Up program would be a new outreach arm of the organization. Councilmembers shared their hope the new pilot would become a solidified and long-term addition supported by other neighboring jurisdictions, given that domestic violence touches every corner of the county.
Once the program launches in the city, Councilmember Ron Collins requested that the council receive an update from CORA about the program’s success, a request CORA CEO Karen Ferguson said could be met.
“This is a major problem and it’s not just a problem here,” Collins said. “It’s a problem everywhere and it’s hard to get a handle on it.”
If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, you can call the 24-hour crisis hotline at (800) 300-1080 or visit corasupport.org.
