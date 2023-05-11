Art Bias, a nonprofit art organization in San Carlos, has been supporting local artists for decades and for its 30th anniversary, it will be holding an inaugural gala featuring a silent auction and fundraising to further its mission.
The gala and action will be held May 11 at the Skyway Center at the San Carlos Airport. Art Bias Executive Director Terra Fuller said fundraiser will be the first of many.
“Our goal is to continue to foster a thriving and just arts community in the Bay Area,” Fuller said in a press release.
The event, Art on the Runway, will be travel themed, Fuller said, featuring a parade of art by 14 Art Bias artists on a runway while wine, a signature cocktail, beer donated by San Carlos’ Devil’s Canyon Brewery, and internationally inspired hors d’oeuvres are distributed among guests.
The silent auction will feature works by Art Bias artists curated by Pamela Walsh, founder of Pamela Walsh Art Advisory and Pamela Walsh Gallery in Palo Alto. Live acoustic jazz will be performed by Kira Hooks and Jeff Goodwin and Kim Selby, an actor, model and local personality, will emcee the event.
Art Bias, the biggest art center and studio on the Peninsula, hopes to raise at least $10,000, Fuller said. The funds will go to maintaining its 50 art studios, its gallery, and a youth-mentor program in partnership with Sequoia High School in Redwood City, Fuller said.
The youth-mentor program is one of the ways the nonprofit stays connected and engaged with the community, Fuller added. The program offers one-on-one guidance to six selected students who plan to be the first in their families to attend college.
“It is very sustained and they develop a deep relationship,” Fuller said. “The kids get a lot of different exposure to a lot of different mediums.”
The fundraiser will also help support the many community events the nonprofit hosts, such as, First Sundays, an open studio event on the first Sunday of each month. The event is open to the public, free of charge. The nonprofit provides music, food and an opportunity for the community to get together, Fuller said.
The art studio also hosts figure drawing nights that take place on the last Thursday of each month. It costs $20 to join and it is open to the public. Fuller said a coordinator leads a model through different poses and she said it’s a great opportunity for artists to practice figure drawing.
This year’s fundraiser will be from 7-9 p.m. And the sold out event, which was $125 per person, will have 100 people attending.
