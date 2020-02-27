A $15-an-hour minimum local wage has won unanimous San Carlos City Council approval — with the mayor noting even $17-an-hour leaves workers as extremely low-income in San Mateo County.
Mayor Ron Collins said a $33,850 income is considered low income and a San Mateo County Central Labor Council representative recounted that at least 16% of households in San Carlos earn less than $50,000. Erin Chazer told the City Council before its vote Monday that the $15 wage isn’t enough.
For a family of four in San Mateo County an income of $126,000 is considered self-sufficiency, Chazer said. Councilwoman Sara McDowell said wages in the county haven’t kept pace with the skyrocketing cost of living.
I’m glad we’re moving forward, McDowell said. Councilman Adam Rak said he heard from a couple of restaurant owners about the $15-an-hour minimum wage and that he appreciates their concerns.
But Rak said it’s important to move forward with the measure — part of the city’s attention to the trio of issues that also include affordable housing and child care.
A city staff report said the minimum wage in California is $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more employees and $12 per hour for businesses with 25 or fewer employees. California state law raises the minimum wage $1 per hour each year until the final target of $15 per hour at the start of 2023, the report said. San Carlos can contract for enforcement services on a new wage with the city of San Jose Office of Equality Assurance at an estimated cost of $15,000 per year, a staff report said.
The $15 an hour wage will be effective July 1.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.