With a swift and unanimous vote, San Carlos welcomed in a guiding document meant to help the city aggressively tackle increasing environmental risks from climate change, including sea level rise, flooding and wildfires.
“It contains many bold ideas,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said during Monday’s meeting. “I’m so glad that the council decided to make this a key priority that we’ll work on in the future.”
Councilmembers shared wide support for an update of the city’s 2009 Climate Action Plan, now called the Climate Mitigation and Adaptation Plan which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and 80% by 2050 to levels last seen in 1990.
The document focuses on eight key goals such as reducing energy use, transitioning to carbon-free energy, promoting energy resilience and sustainable development that reduces vehicle miles traveled and transitioning to low-carbon transportation.
Amongst the eight goals are 45 strategies to help achieve each end. Strategies include making electricity the city’s primary energy source, focusing on transit-oriented development, encouraging the use of electric vehicles and promoting graywater and recycled water systems.
The document is intended to prevent the effects of climate change threatening different parts of the city, sea-level rise on the city’s east, wildfires on the west and flooding in many areas of town, along with extreme heat, drought, landslides and severe storms.
Since the start of the process last year, councilmembers have routinely asked city staff and its consultant team with PlaceWorks whether the initiatives in the plan were aggressive enough.
Parmer-Lohan, also a member of the Peninsula Clean Energy Board of Directors, again raised the question. Her inquiry was inspired by action taken by the PCE board which directed staff to draft a letter encouraging the governor to push corporations to be more aggressive with efforts to achieve carbon neutrality before the year 2045.
“Mind you, 2045 is a 24-year time horizon that sort of kicks the problem down to the next generation yet again,” Parmer-Lohan said.
Adam Lokar, management analyst and sustainability specialist with the city, assured the council that the goals listed in the CMAP are as aggressive as can be justified through feasibility studies, as required by California Environmental Quality Act.
Still, the city can shoot for more aggressive goals, Lokar said, noting community members expressed an eagerness to address climate change during outreach for the drafting of the CMAP.
The goals were also drafted with current technological solutions in mind, meaning new inventions for combating environmental risks will likely help to expedite and exceed CMAP targets, he said.
“We saw support for bold aggressive actions and those are included in this plan,” Lokar said. “These targets don’t have to be viewed as a ceiling.”
Councilmember John Dugan also noted that an influx of state-mandated residential development could help bring down carbon emissions in the city by allowing people to live closer to where they work, reducing their commutes.
Emissions from transportation are one of the largest contributors to climate change, Dugan said. Residential and nonresidential development is also a key contributor, Parmer-Lohan noted. She pointed to the city’s recently adopted reach codes requiring most new development to use all electric utilities as a pivotal step in reducing the city’s carbon footprint.
Lokar said staff is prepared to begin work on other short-term goals listed in the collection of nearly 200 actions with various time frames included in the CMAP, which Vice Mayor Sara McDowell called a “broad spectrum of strategies.”
Councilmember Adam Rak also encouraged staff and the council to routinely review the document to ensure the city is meeting its goals for mitigating the effects of climate change, which Dugan referred to as “unsettling at best,” as he also shared strong support for the plan.
“I’m glad to see so many good, meaty things that we can engage with as a council,” Dugan said. “The mitigation of that has been one of our clear goals as a city and this is right in line with that obviously and couldn’t be more important as we all watch climate change before our eyes.”
