Some city staff positions lost in San Carlos due to the pandemic will likely be reinstated in the next fiscal year following a better than anticipated revenue performance and future projected improvements, allowing the city to be better prepared for new growth while eyeing additional city programs.
“While there were difficult decisions we had to make last year, it was prudent and it set us up for a better discussion at this point in time,” said Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan during the city’s second budget study session Saturday, May 1.
San Carlos is now reaping the benefits of having conservatively budgeted during the pandemic. As a result, city expenses came in nearly $1 million lower than projected while city revenue was $440,000 higher than expected.
Looking forward, staff project General Fund revenue will improve by roughly 12% in Fiscal Year 2021-22 for $46.02 million and 7.9% in Fiscal Year 2022-23, totaling $49.66 million. With the funds, staff intends to increase General Fund expenditures by 8%, up to $49.02 million from the current fiscal year budget expenditures of $45.40 million.
Doing so would allow for the Parks and Recreation Department to restart Youth Center programming worth $176,300 over the next two fiscal years and to reinstate a Senior Facility attendant with an additional $218,800. The public arts, citizens academy and Adult Community Center Trips and Tours program would also make a return.
Staff also propose contributing nearly $456,000 toward the Redwood City Fire Department, the city’s fire service provider, to add a recruitment and explorer program for youth, diverse groups and college students.
Redwood City and San Carlos would also split an annual $200,000 bill to contract an emergency management service to help staff meet wildfire, public safety and emergency planning goals. During the pandemic, San Carlos eliminated its district coordinator position, which affected such work.
Nearly $152,000 would go toward increasing the city’s Park Maintenance and Fuel Mitigation Program. Funds have also been requested for Improvements to Fire Stations 13 including training room and office renovations to prepare for the Fire Station 16 replacement project.
Additional funding would go toward restoring employee events, department training, conferences and meetings, and office supply budgets as well as a summer internship position.
Al Savay, Community and Economic Development director, will also request reinstating two Planning Department employees including a senior planner and a senior administrative clerk to handle advanced planning.
The department eliminated four positions during the pandemic but Savay suggested the city take a “wait-and-see approach” over the next year before bringing on more staff.
Vice Mayor Sara McDowell encouraged Savay to be proactive when asking for additional support as the city braces for a development boom on the east side. With 10 projects proposed in the area, the city is currently undergoing an East Side Innovation District Vision Plan to ensure the development brings sought after community benefits.
Savay said the proposal will likely be complicated and is anticipating additional planning work from residential proposals as well. Rather than wait a year, councilmembers supported revisiting planning staffing needs in six months.
“Don’t be shy to ask for staff because change has found San Carlos,” McDowell said. “We haven't gone out there looking for it, but it has found us and I think we just need to stay on top of things.”
While supportive of the overall proposal, sidewalk improvements were also top of mind for councilmembers who raised their concerns while discussing future sidewalk and street resurfacing projects, costing the city roughly $10.3 million over the next two years.
Councilmember Ron Collins recommended staff survey the city for areas without sidewalks or in need of sidewalk improvements to develop better details on where the greatest need is located. Councilman John Dugan echoed Collins, adding that he’d like to see a better balance of pedestrian and bicycle mobility in the “car-centric” city.
“Our sidewalks are behind when you think of quality of life in San Carlos,” Dugan said. “I just think we can do a lot better.”
Public Works Director Steven Manchida said the city has completed repairs on its sidewalk backlog and is anticipating about 30 new projects in the coming year. Roughly $132,000 is spent annually of sidewalk repairs.
While the department had not requested additional funding for sidewalks, about $1.2 million was proposed in the new budget to complete phase 3 of the San Carlos Avenue Pedestrian Safety Improvements project.
City Manager Jeff Maltbie said the city would need to identify areas where improvement is both feasible and beneficial to avoid “battles in the community” over which projects are done first. He also assured the council that any new projects identified after a sidewalk study could be addressed ahead of the next budget cycle.
