San Carlos councilmembers adopted a two-year budget Monday, totaling about $244.1 million, with millions going toward expanding child care and housing, addressing climate change, reimagining parts of the city and improving transit and mobility.
“I too want to say thank you Rebecca to you and all of your team and to all of our staff for bringing forward such a thorough budget and great ideas for moving forward,” said Councilmember Sara McDowell to Administrative Services Director Rebecca Mendenhall during Monday’s council meeting. “Our budget reflects the needs of our community and I’m just excited for the work ahead.”
With a quick unanimous vote, San Carlos councilmembers approved a biennial budget worth $125 million in the fiscal year 2023-24 and $119,241,690 in the fiscal year 2024-25. By fund, about $62 million will go toward the general fund, $21 to $22 million to the wastewater fund, $37 million to $31 million toward the capital improvement funds and $3.3 million to $4.6 million to other program funds.
The city’s general fund, its primary operating fund, is largely supported by property, sales and hotel taxes and will predominantly pay for staff salaries, retirement plan obligations and operating costs. The general fund revenue is expected to grow by 7.2% in Fiscal Year 2023-24 and 4.6% in FY 2024-25 while expenditures are expected to increase by 6.8% in the first year and 4.5% in the second.
The city plans to spend about $188 million over the next five years on capital improvements including $58 million on sewage system improvements and replacements, $49 million on street improvements, $48 million on housing, $9 million on child care, $7.7 million on the storm drain system, $7 million on parks and recreation, and $2.8 million on traffic and transit improvements.
Staff made adjustments to the proposed budget after a May 5 budget study session. Those adjustments include dedicating $150,000 to tree replacement, $180,000 for geotechnical engineering services to assess for potential landslides in city parks, $500,000 over the next five years toward electric vehicle charging stations and $30,000 for banners for the Industrial Arts area.
Funding was also removed including a $150,000 contribution toward a Harrington Park turf project and $20,000 for the Community Foundation grant program. Mendenhall said councilmembers will have the chance to reassess grant program funding during the mid-cycle review.
The budget also takes into consideration a number of potential financial threats — climate change, increased cost for street resurfacing, public safety, stormwater systems, and health care and uncertainty with CalPERS — by maintaining about $37 million in reserves for FY 2023-24 and $33 million in FY 2024-25.
“Although the city has already made millions of dollars in program and service reductions over the past several years and continues to budget conservatively, many significant internal and external threats to the city’s long-term fiscal sustainability still exist,” read the budget document drafted by Mendenhall and City Manager Jeff Maltbie. “Those of us in City Hall are especially proud of how we manage our limited financial resources each year as we work to find new ways to do more than many cities, with less.”
