After years of negotiations, San Carlos officials announced a $3.75 million settlement agreement with the owners of property adjacent to an affordable housing complex, moving forward city plans to expand the number of units on the existing site.
“The city is legally required to ensure a fair price for the property and I am happy that a mutually acceptable agreement with the Vellas has been reached,” Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan said in an email.
On Monday, the council unanimously voted to accept a $3.75 million settlement agreement to acquire the property at 1232 Cherry St. through eminent domain, City Attorney Greg Rubens said during a report out of closed session.
Louis Vella, a retired Redwood City fire marshal who has owned the property with his wife Lillian for nearly three decades, declined to comment on the negotiation process but is expected to speak on the matter during a City Council meeting Nov. 8.
The Belmont residents have been in negotiations with the city since June 2019 after the council voted to begin the eminent domain process to acquire their property. Four months later, the city deposited $2.7 million with the state as fair compensation for the property, a step required under the eminent domain process.
The decision was driven by hopes to expand and redevelop a neighboring affordable multifamily apartment building, owned and operated by the nonprofit HIP Housing. After demolishing the existing apartment complex, the city would aim to replace it with up to 35 affordable units, staff said during a Planning Commission meeting in March.
The homes would help the city meet its state housing goal, expected to be 2,735 units. The goal is part of the state’s Housing Element process which assesses regional housing needs and anticipated growth over an eight-year span.
Parmer-Lohan said the project is in addition to another city-sponsored housing initiative at 817 Walnut St., for which the city has dedicated up to $7.3 million. The site was acquired by the city in 2002 and is now slated to bring in 23 studio apartments for households at very-low- and extremely-low-income levels.
“This creates an opportunity for the city to work in concert with other partners to develop affordable housing for our local essential workers and community members,” Parmer-Lohan said. “As we are in the midst of an affordable housing crisis … these projects will allow us to house four times as many people. As we continue to work hard to address the affordability gap in housing, this agreement helps bring us one step closer.”
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.