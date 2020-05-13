San Carlos is one step closer to adopting a safe streets initiative in hopes of boosting outdoor activity despite staff recommendations discouraging the move.
After receiving multiple calls during a remote meeting Monday evening from community members showing support for the measure, the council recommended staff look into which version of the plan would work best for the community and businesses.
“Whatever we do there’s going to be some sort of consequence to it,” said Mayor Ron Collins.
San Carlos staff expressed some concerns including a false sense of security the public may feel walking through residential roads when in actuality, active vehicles would still have access to the partially closed roads. Other concerns include staffing needs for setup, breakdown and to monitor street barricades.
“You’re literally not closing the street to anything. What you’re doing is you’re putting up signage that basically says ‘slow street, drive slowly’ and you’re putting it in such a fashion that forces drivers and delivery trucks and whatnot to recognize this is in my face and I need to react to it,” said Councilman Mark Olbert. “It’s an educational thing to say ‘please slow down on this street’ it really boils down to that.”
The council requested staff research the effect of pedestrian walkways and bike lanes on parking and the potential effect of parking spillover into neighboring streets. Additionally, staff was advised to look into potential street closures during specific times instead of full-day closures in an effort to balance the needs of those who live or operate on the streets to be closed with city residents wanting to access the roads more freely.
Roads currently being considered for closure include the 600 to 800 blocks of Laurel Street and Old County Road after council recommendation. More information will be brought to the council before the start of June when some businesses are expected to see updated information for a slow reopen.
“Our downtown is our crown jewel and I want to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can at the local government to support our businesses, to help them make it through,” said Councilwoman Sara McDowell. “I’m a mom too and I’ve been out on bike rides with my kids and I take full account of all the people who called in tonight. The chief’s comments about the safety issues, the strong and serious concerns he has, that gives me pause.”
Despite members of the council sharing concerns with staff, they all approved staff moving forward with information gathering. All members besides Olbert also supported placing Mayor Collins and Councilman Adam Rak on a subcommittee tasked with assisting in implementation. The subcommittee is limited in authority and must come back to the council for a final say in the project.
“Just as long as you did everything I just said I’m OK with it,” joked Vice Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan after being asked for her input on the subcommittee.
Parmer-Lohan had asked that staff gather stakeholder feedback from neighboring businesses not on Laurel Street that may be affected by the street closure.
Collins said the city needs to be thoughtful about the process.
“We need to be careful as well about what we do because we have a lot of potential options that we have to consider and people have a lot of good ideas but there are consequences and every action has a reaction,” said Collins.
In other business, the council unanimously adopted a resolution allowing the city manager to enter into agreements of rent forbearance with nonprofit organizations leasing city property. Doing so would result in a revenue loss of approximately $97,600 if payments are delayed from June 1 through Dec. 31.
Additionally unanimously approved was a resolution denouncing xenophobic and anti-Asian sentiment surfacing from fears associated with the origin of COVID-19. Approximately 17% of San Carlos community members and around 30% of San Mateo County identify as Asian American, according to county statistics.
“It’s unfortunate that some members of our community seek to blame others for their troubles. Intolerance will not be tolerated,” said Parmer-Lohan.
All items in the consent calendar were approved including a delay in the city’s minimum wage increase and a measure placing time limits and penalties on development projects.
