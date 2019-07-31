A 31-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night in San Bruno on suspicion of hit-and-run while drunk and with two children in her car, according to police.
San Bruno resident Tiffany Russell was arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment and booked into San Mateo County jail, police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Milton Avenue at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a hit-and-run collision, according to police.
Officers allegedly found Russell’s car a short distance away and discovered two children, ages 5 and 2, inside.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or email sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.
