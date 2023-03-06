San Bruno residents complain sewer rates are already high as repairs for aging infrastructure mount and officials are juggling how to raise revenue after a three-year reprieve on hikes.
In 2021, the city canceled the rate increase for COVID relief to its residents and has remained at the same price. In the meantime, the cost of materials, personnel and equipment has increased. The cost to purchase water from San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is expected to increase by 21% for the next five years. That’s a service the city uses when the Westside Basin aquifer is too low, according to a staff report.
The city is looking at a 5% annual sewer rate increase will likely begin in July and the annual water rate will increase by 5% beginning in January. During a meeting Feb. 28, Councilmember Marty Medina said he understands raising rates draws concerns from residents but it needs to be done.
“The fact is that everything that we consume in this world generally goes up in price and we have an aging city that is just scratching the surface and catching up,” Medina said, adding he wants to see what work needs to be completed and when.
The city estimates $85 million of water improvements. The system has five groundwater wells that provides roughly 2/3 of the water supply and San Francisco Public Utilities Commission provides 1/3, Public Works Director Matthew Lee previously said.
The city’s 120 miles of pipe is aging and the water pipes are pressurized so breaks need to be tended to immediately, he added.
“Over the past five years, the city averages about 100 main water breaks per year,” Lee said.
The city has and estimated $54 million of wastewater improvements for the next five years. The city’s main sewer line extends nearly 90 miles. It has six sewer pumps, five recently replaced. Even though the pumps are in decent shape, the main sewer lines are aging. Sewer rates are on a fixed charge system for residential. Commercial customers are based on meter size, meaning the customers with stronger waste usage will pay a higher rate than those with less, according to the report.
The city also shares responsibility with multiple municipalities for the Water Quality Control Plant and estimates its share will equal $800,000 for improvements a year, beginning in 2026. The current rates would not accrue enough capital to fund the projected projects, according to the staff report.
If the council moves forward, it would need to go through a process through Proposition 218. The city would need to notify the public and give the residents a 45-day window to appeal and 50% plus one resident communicating a verifiable objection to the rate increase, before it could be appealed.
The council is also discussing moving the sewer charges over to property taxes which Mayor Rico Medina said would need time to notify property owners so they could adjust their rents accordingly, if needed. Some of the other cities in the county participating in sewer charges on the tax rolls are South City, Pacifica, San Mateo, San Carlos and Redwood City, according to the staff report.
As it is now, residents receive their water, sewer, garbage and cable bill in a bimonthly combined bill, according to the report.
Councilmember Michael Salazar said he is concerned senior residents and those who are on fixed income tend to be the hardest hit by rate increases.
However, compared to other regional agencies in San Mateo County, the city’s water and sewer rates are middle range. Still, the city has 6% of both water and sewer accounts delinquent each month equaling $550,000 for water and $600,000 for sewer, according to the report.
The council will next move forward with the Proposition 218 process for sewer rates at the end of March or early April.
