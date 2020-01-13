Homelessness and quality of life concerns are rising with the cost of living in San Bruno, said the city’s top official, who weighed issues raised by residents against the needs of the community’s most vulnerable.
San Bruno City Manager Jovan Grogan acknowledged a shared criticism among residents, especially those active on social media, regarding the city’s approach addressing homeless encampments.
And while Grogan said officials are aware of the issues raised, he also noted the need for an empathetic and respectful response from officials looking to offer the requisite services and support to those in need.
“As a community, we are both compassionate to the plight of the homeless and responsive to the quality of life impacts that homelessness creates in our community,” he said. “And addressing that is a delicate balance.”
Grogan said officials have not experienced a notable uptick in calls for service to address problems associated with homelessness. He recognized though there is a vocal group of residents on social media who often raise the issue.
More specifically, Grogan said there is a camp frequently established along Angus Avenue, near the library, which gathers outsize attention due to its visibility in a central location.
He said police officers and service providers from support organizations have repeatedly approached the camp offering either to help or ordering them to move along, with limited success.
That speaks to a central issue in the challenge of addressing homelessness for city officials — weighing the expectations of residents seeking enforcement and the rights of those with nowhere to go, said Grogan.
Additionally, Grogan said state law is increasingly observant of the rights of homeless people and that simply cracking down on camps is not a viable or sustainable solution.
“Cities are changing homeless abatement policies to provide additional resources and support prior to invading homeless encampments and all physical eviction processes require cities follow strict protocols,” he said.
More directly, Grogan said sleeping on the street is not a crime. And that the hardship felt by many amidst a growing housing crisis requires a careful, comprehensive and collaborative response.
“The solution to homelessness is housing, not continual eviction from a particular location,” he said.
Grogan framed his perspective by noting San Bruno’s homeless population is much lower than neighboring communities, citing the recent homelessness count which showed 12 people — down from 26 in 2017. Meanwhile, last year, Burlingame showed 25 people in the count, while San Mateo showed 74 and South San Francisco showed 42 people, according to the report.
Grogan admitted the count is not scientific, in that the city’s population ebbs and flows over time and that contributing factors such as sweeps on BART cars and crackdowns on camps in San Francisco can cause San Bruno’s homeless population to rise.
He also noted the city partners with LifeMoves to provide support services to those willing to accept assistance. As well, he urged residents to call police should they see dangerous or anti-social behavior occurring at encampments.
But Grogan encouraged residents to consider the social pressures which can force residents on the fringes of sustainable housing into more a more dire position.
“We’re in the middle of a housing crisis and homelessness across the region has increased,” he said.
Furthermore, he expressed a commitment by city officials to addressing the issue in a fashion which meets the needs of concerned residents and San Bruno’s homeless population.
“Residents should know the city of San Bruno does intensive outreach on an individual basis and that outreach is not always immediately successful and resolving homelessness is a pervasive challenge that we all in the region are struggling to solve,” he said.
